Search

Advanced search

‘I was Japanese prisoner of war aged six months’

PUBLISHED: 15:46 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 14 August 2020

Mona Leckie, 76 from Fakenham was born in Japan on November 30, 1943. She is laying the wreath at Fakenham’s VJ Day service on August 15. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mona Leckie, 76 from Fakenham was born in Japan on November 30, 1943. She is laying the wreath at Fakenham’s VJ Day service on August 15. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A Norfolk woman has told how she was taken to a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp at six months old.

The letter written by Mona Leckie mother to the family in England after her birth. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe letter written by Mona Leckie mother to the family in England after her birth. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mona Leckie spent 15 months in the camp in Japanese-occupied China in 1944-5 at the tail-end of the Second World War.

Now the 76-year-old, from Fakenham, is urging people to remember civilians and other Far East camp inmates on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, which falls on Saturday, August 15.

Mrs Leckie was born in China on November 30, 1943, and is laying the wreath at Fakenham’s VJ Day service.

Her father was living over there as he was working for Sun Insurance London in Shanghai. He met her mother there after her grandparents moved to China from Manchester and raised her.

Mona Leckie newspaper clipping from an interview her mother, Renee Cumberbatch gave about her time in a POW camp. Picture: Ella WilkinsonMona Leckie newspaper clipping from an interview her mother, Renee Cumberbatch gave about her time in a POW camp. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Japanese took her father to Lincoln Avenue Internment Camp, Shanghai on June 7 1943. Mrs Leckie’s mum, Renee Cumberbatch, was left as she was four months pregnant with Mona.

He would spend over a year without his family, before Mona, her mother and grandfather were taken into the camp when Mrs Leckie was six months old. They spent another 15 months interned.

Mrs Leckie said she felt there was little attention paid to the civilians in war.

She said: “There is no mention of civilians because, whenever you hear about war, it is that the people you hear about are the people in the line, not the people who were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Redcross letter reccived by Mona Leckie's family after the end of the war. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Redcross letter reccived by Mona Leckie's family after the end of the war. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

“It is sad, but you know what people want to see, they don’t want to know about a baby in a camp, they want to know about the fighter.”

She remembers nothing of the experience, except for the stories told by her parents. However, she these did not come until much later, she said.

“For me, I didn’t know because I was a child. You just had to survive your day, eat the food they gave you. You have to live through this.

“When it’s finished, like everyone, war is not spoken about.”

Mona's parents, Renee and Leslie Cumberbatch back in England in 1952. Picture: Mona LeckieMona's parents, Renee and Leslie Cumberbatch back in England in 1952. Picture: Mona Leckie

She said they were “lucky” as they were not tortured or humiliated, with the camp having older people and families. She said the people there suffered from malnutrition, living in small, isolated areas.

However, despite these horrendous circumstances, she said they never tried to escape.

Mrs Leckie said: “We never tried to because there was no need to.

“The difference with us is that we were in there because we were civilians. We were plucked out of our house and put into prison because countries were at war.”

The Redcross letter reccived by Mona Leckie's family after the end of the war. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe Redcross letter reccived by Mona Leckie's family after the end of the war. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

When the war in the east ended, there were suddenly no Japanese there - so the prisoners walked out and returned to their homes.

Her father returned to work for the insurance company, but her mother had suffered hugely with malnutrition, giving birth to a baby boy and adjusting to life without the servants they used to have. Mrs Leckie said when she came out of camp, she “did not know how to boil an egg”.

After they were released, they wrote a Red Cross letter to their family in England. They had no idea where they were, and Mrs Leckie’s family returned to England in 1947.

As Mrs Leckie grew up, she found out more about her family’s struggles in the camp. She said her mother was involved with getting an apology from the Japanese 10 years ago.

During the lockdown, she said she has thought about her mother a lot, and got a sense of what she lived through.

“With this covid isolation, I think of my mother enormously,” she said. “At 25 her father died in the camp - with a baby, did she ever know she would come out?”

She added: “I’m proud to lay something that shows there were people who were still alive and did suffer through the war, but they were civilians.

“You must carry on the story, and I feel that it is a privilege to stand there and represent people who were taken into PoW - even if only because I was so young I can do so.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police warning after three vehicle collision

Police attended the scene of a three vehicle collision at Crostwick. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

Independent restaurant shuts permanently with new owner sought

Outside The Kitchen in Roudham. Picture; The English Whisky Co

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thief snatches puppies from their mother

One of the Jack Russell puppies stolen from a run at Denver Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Goalkeeper who knocked referee unconscious back in court for drink-driving

Aaron Wick, who rolled his car whilst over the drink drive limit Picture: Archant

Leopard cub dies at Banham Zoo

One of the Sri Lankan leopard cubs has died at Banham Zoo. Pic: Ian Read

‘Gentle giant’ died after falling in Norwich river, inquest hears

Floral tributes to Laurence Harvey who died in the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Road closed after ‘serious collision’ between car and lorry

The A149 near Stalham Tesco has been shut after a crash between a lorry and a car. Picture: Google Streetview