Norfolk woman 'overwhelmed' to become a chaplain to Queen

Susanna Gunner has been appointed as a chaplain to the Queen. Picture: Joe Lenton/Diocese of Norwich Original Art Photography by Joe Lenton

A Norfolk woman has said she was bowled over when she was asked to become of the Queen's chaplains.

The Rev Canon Susanna Gunner, a diocesan adviser in spirituality and discipleship, has been announced as one of the monarch's chaplains.

Ms Gunner said: "You can imagine how completely bowled over I was and, to be honest, I still feel rather overwhelmed to have been honoured in this way. But I'm also excited at the opportunities the appointment will offer: it will, for instance, be very stimulating to meet with the other 30-plus chaplains to the Queen from time to time and a wonderful privilege to be invited to preach at the Chapel Royal on an annual basis. I am very grateful and can hardly believe that my ministry will connect in these small ways with our much-loved monarch whose own ministry I respect so deeply."

An honorary chaplain to the Queen is a member of the clergy within the United Kingdom who, through long and distinguished service, is appointed to minister to the monarch.