Search

Advanced search

Norfolk woman 'overwhelmed' to become a chaplain to Queen

PUBLISHED: 08:31 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:31 26 February 2020

Susanna Gunner has been appointed as a chaplain to the Queen. Picture: Joe Lenton/Diocese of Norwich

Susanna Gunner has been appointed as a chaplain to the Queen. Picture: Joe Lenton/Diocese of Norwich

Original Art Photography by Joe Lenton

A Norfolk woman has said she was bowled over when she was asked to become of the Queen's chaplains.

You may also want to watch:

The Rev Canon Susanna Gunner, a diocesan adviser in spirituality and discipleship, has been announced as one of the monarch's chaplains.

Ms Gunner said: "You can imagine how completely bowled over I was and, to be honest, I still feel rather overwhelmed to have been honoured in this way. But I'm also excited at the opportunities the appointment will offer: it will, for instance, be very stimulating to meet with the other 30-plus chaplains to the Queen from time to time and a wonderful privilege to be invited to preach at the Chapel Royal on an annual basis. I am very grateful and can hardly believe that my ministry will connect in these small ways with our much-loved monarch whose own ministry I respect so deeply."

An honorary chaplain to the Queen is a member of the clergy within the United Kingdom who, through long and distinguished service, is appointed to minister to the monarch.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

WATCH: Five people arrested in Sainsbury’s car park after car taken

Police arrested five people in a carpark near Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Submitted

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

‘An experience like no other’ - New attraction appears on Great Yarmouth seafront

A new attraction, the Upside Down House, being prepared on Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach. Picture: Luke Norton.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Delays on A11 after crash

There are delays on A11 at Wymondham due to a crash. Picture Google.

WATCH: Five people arrested in Sainsbury’s car park after car taken

Police arrested five people in a carpark near Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Submitted

Tributes after sudden death of ‘extraordinary’ school leader

Brooklands Short Stay School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Data guru’s table claims Canaries should be 16th in the Premier League

Norwich City were beaten 3-0 at Wolves on Sunday to remain seven points adrift of safety in the Premier League table Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24