Woman in 70s taken to hospital after crash with police car

An investigation has been launched after a woman was injured in a crash between her car and a police vehicle at Ashwicken. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

An elderly driver has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a marked police car.

The collision between a marked police Ford Focus and a Nissan Micra happened on the B1145 at Ashwicken, near East Winch in West Norfolk.

The driver of the Nissan Micra, a woman in her 70s from the local area, was taken for treatment to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after sustaining, what appears to be, injuries to her wrist and ankle.

The crash occurred at about 12.20pm today (May 5) close to the East Winch road. Local diversions have been put in place.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The road has been closed while initial scene investigations are carried out.