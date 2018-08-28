Search

Norfolk resident that caters for TV and film crews attends Christmas light switch on

PUBLISHED: 13:35 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:47 27 November 2018

Residents enjoy the switch-on under a canopy of sparkling Christmas lights. Picture: Peter Bird

A North Creake resident who has helped feed film crews on location brought her culinary skills to the village’s seventh annual Christmas lights switch-on.

All primary school children received an early present from Father Christmas. Picture: Peter BirdAll primary school children received an early present from Father Christmas. Picture: Peter Bird

Susie Parkins drove her mobile canteen to the event, which took place on Friday, straight from catering for Sky Sports darts in Wolverhampton.

For twenty years she has catered for film and television crews. People in the large crowd in North Creake were able to sample her pulled pork baps and spicy bean burgers.

The 12,000 lights strung on trees along the length of the village green were switched on by landlord of the Jolly Farmers village pub Chris Dimblebee.

Father Christmas also made an appearance and gave all the primary school children presents.

Parish council chairman Adam Bunkle said: “The event was funded by the residents. Last year the village with a population of under 400 raised a remarkable £1,000.”

