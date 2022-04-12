News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk activist among demonstrators at Just Stop Oil protests

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:55 AM April 12, 2022
Gabriella Ditton

Gabriella Ditton, from Wymondham, is among demonstrators taking part in Just Stop Oil protests across the country

A Norfolk environmental activist is among demonstrators taking part in anti-oil protests at refineries across the UK.

Gabriella Ditton, from Wymondham, has been involved in action by new campaign group, Just Stop Oil, who have been disrupting the distribution of oil around the country through a range of protests.

The group is demanding the cessation to all new oil licences in the UK which has prompted long queues at filling stations in the county due to fuel supplies being interrupted.

Queues for petrol at Applegreen garage in Aylsham Road, Norwich

Queues for petrol at Applegreen garage in Aylsham Road, Norwich

Ms Ditton, 28, has been arrested 16 times during protests after becoming involved with the Extinction Rebellion climate action group. 

Speaking to the EDP in November last year, the former Wymondham College pupil said she is "doing what is necessary to protect the planet for future generations".

Two Just Stop Oil activists from Norfolk were arrested in Essex earlier this month while blocking roads at the Navigator Fuel Distribution Centre in West Thurrock and at a depot in Purfleet. 

Forecourts have been running out of fuel over the past two weeks following the protests.

However, retailers have reassured people any shortages are small and will be temporary, with normal service expected in the next few days.

Norfolk

