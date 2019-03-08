Norfolk council house scheme and visitor centre among winners of national architecture awards

The Goldsmith Street development in Norwich. Pic: Mikhail Riches Mikhail Riches

A social housing scheme in Norwich and a visitor centre in Holkham are among 18 buildings in the region to win an award from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

The Lookout visitor centre at the Holkham National Nature Reserve. Picture: Supplied by Clemmie Spendlove The Lookout visitor centre at the Holkham National Nature Reserve. Picture: Supplied by Clemmie Spendlove

Goldsmith Street in Norwich and The Lookout in Holkham have been crowned winners of the RIBA East Award 2019 in recognition of their architectural excellence and contribution to society.

Norwich City Council, the clients for Goldsmith Street, by Mikhail Riches and Cathy Hawley, was named the RIBA East Client of the Year.

The council house scheme also won the RIBA East Sustainability Award.

The awards were presented in a ceremony at Downing College, Cambridge, on Thursday.

Awards jury chairman Jon Greenfield, of Hamson Barron Smith said: "We saw some incredibly clever and thought-provoking schemes which we hope will act as exemplars for future new build and refurbishment projects across the country."