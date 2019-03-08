Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk council house scheme and visitor centre among winners of national architecture awards

PUBLISHED: 21:00 09 May 2019

The Goldsmith Street development in Norwich. Pic: Mikhail Riches

The Goldsmith Street development in Norwich. Pic: Mikhail Riches

Mikhail Riches

A social housing scheme in Norwich and a visitor centre in Holkham are among 18 buildings in the region to win an award from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

The Lookout visitor centre at the Holkham National Nature Reserve. Picture: Supplied by Clemmie SpendloveThe Lookout visitor centre at the Holkham National Nature Reserve. Picture: Supplied by Clemmie Spendlove

Goldsmith Street in Norwich and The Lookout in Holkham have been crowned winners of the RIBA East Award 2019 in recognition of their architectural excellence and contribution to society.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich City Council, the clients for Goldsmith Street, by Mikhail Riches and Cathy Hawley, was named the RIBA East Client of the Year.

The council house scheme also won the RIBA East Sustainability Award.

The awards were presented in a ceremony at Downing College, Cambridge, on Thursday.

Awards jury chairman Jon Greenfield, of Hamson Barron Smith said: "We saw some incredibly clever and thought-provoking schemes which we hope will act as exemplars for future new build and refurbishment projects across the country."

Most Read

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ex-England number one Hart linked despite wage demands

Joe Hart has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Man ‘found responsible’ for drawing obscene images on Norfolk court and police buildings

Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cafe says brownies mixed with cannabis plant extract are a hit with customers

That Cafe have added CBD oil infused brownies to their menu. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s oldest buildings re-opens as a wedding venue

One of the city's oldest buildings is open again for weddings. This couple, Mr and Mrs Ducker, were married at Dragon Hall before its closure. Pic: Ross Harvey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists