Death of windsurfer and family man was accidental, inquest concludes

The family of a Norfolk windsurfer whose body was discovered in Sweden had been concerned for his health in the lead up to his death, an inquest heard.

Chris Bamfield, 65, went missing while windsurfing off Hunstanton on November 14 last year.

A major search was launched after the disappearance of windsurfer Chris Bamfield at Hunstanton.

His sail and board were later found 21 miles off the Norfolk coast, but his body was carried 600 miles across the North Sea.

He was identified by DNA after being found on April 6 on a beach on Stora Korno - an island on Sweden's coast, north of Gothenburg.

An inquest held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Monday heard that Mr Bamfield, who had recently retired as executive director at King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, had rekindled a love of windsurfing which dated back to his twenties.

During the inquest, he was described as a devoted husband, dad and grandad.

CCTV captured him parking close to Hunstanton Sailing Club, having travelled from his home in Middleton, near King’s Lynn, and walking towards the beach carrying windsurfing equipment.

A major search was launched after the disappearance of windsurfer Chris Bamfield at Hunstanton.

Police later found his car in the same spot, still locked and with a number of his personal belongings inside.

Recording a verdict of accidental death, Norfolk area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Bamfield had drowned while windsurfing.

Tributes to missing surfer Chris Bamfield at Hunstanton.

In a statement read out at the inquest, his daughter Ashton Bamfield said his family had raised concerns about his health.

“Leading up to our dad’s disappearance as a family we had noticed that he was not his usual self,” she said. “He was struggling with back pain and tiredness and seemed somewhat disengaged, like he was not fully present.

“Each of us told him of our concerns for his health and asked if he was okay. He said that he was fine and there was no need for concern. In hindsight we are all upset we didn’t persist in asking him to get his health checked.”

His disappearance sparked a major search and rescue operation.

His daughter said they were "forever grateful" to everyone who helped look for him.

A fundraising appeal to thank the emergency services for their role raised more than £12,000.

King's Lynn Town Hall and the Corn Exchange were lit up red in Mr Bamfield's memory.

On the day of his funeral, former council colleagues held a minute's silence and buildings across King's Lynn were lit up as a tribute.

His daughter's statement said: “The day he went missing and the days that followed were the worst of our lives. The only comfort was knowing that he had been doing something he loved and that everything that could have been done to find him was.”