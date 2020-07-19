Search

Revealed: which wildlife visitor centres and toilets are opening

PUBLISHED: 12:13 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 19 July 2020

Pamela Abbott, chief executive Norfolk wildlife trust. Picture:: Sonya Duncan

Pamela Abbott, chief executive Norfolk wildlife trust. Picture:: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) has announced which visitor centres and toilets will reopen and how it is keeping the public safe.

Pink footed geese at NWT Holme Dunes. Photo: Greg BeetonPink footed geese at NWT Holme Dunes. Photo: Greg Beeton

After almost four months of being closed, NWT has began reopening some of Norfolk’s beauty spots to the public.

The visitor centre at Cley and Salthouse Marshes reopened this weekend for the first time since coronavirus lockdown.

While all bird-watching hides remain closed NWT has been working hard to put safety measures in place to enable some of its centres to reopen this week, with take-away refreshments and toilets.

Chief executive Pamela Abbott said: “This is the first step in our cautious re-opening and we are looking forward to welcoming back our members and visitors once again.

After almost four months of being closed, Norfolk Wildlife Trust have began reopening some of Norfolk’s much loved beauty spots to the public. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife TrustAfter almost four months of being closed, Norfolk Wildlife Trust have began reopening some of Norfolk’s much loved beauty spots to the public. Picture: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

“We know many have been enjoying walking along the paths and East Bank at Cley overlooking the marshes.

“Although at the moment we must keep the hides and access boardwalk closed for safe social distancing measures, we are pleased to be able to offer toilet facilities, and a small take away menu.”

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Sir David Attenborough names north Norfolk marshes UK’s best wildlife spot

Cley marsh and beach. Picture: David ThackerCley marsh and beach. Picture: David Thacker

Hickling Broad and Holme Dunes also reopened on Monday, July 13, but some centres, such as Weeting Heath and Ranworth Broad, will not be able to reopen for the rest of the year.

For sites that have reopened, new procedures in place to protect visitors and staff include safety signage, distancing measures, protective screens and a limited number of visitors in the centres at any one time.

Mrs Abbott said: “We are truly grateful to our members and visitors for being patient with us during the lockdown and for following the North Norfolk Coast’s ‘enjoy, respect, protect’ plea.

“We hope that everyone will feel reassured by the measures we have put in place to protect our staff, volunteers, members and visitors.”

Mist hanging over a moody looking Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marsh. Picture: David ThackerMist hanging over a moody looking Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marsh. Picture: David Thacker

Visitor centres and takeaway café services will be open between 10am-4pm every day and parking charges are operating at both Holme Dunes and Cley Beach.

The trust is also offering online webcams, meaning you can spot wildlife from your own home.

For more information, visit: www.norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk











