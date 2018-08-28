Search

Donated laptops to help WI members get computer-savvy

PUBLISHED: 10:18 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:08 07 December 2018

Members from the Norfolk Federation of Women's Institutes with their new laptops. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood



New reconditioned laptops have been donated to help women improve their digital skills and get comfortable online.

Jan Holden, left, head of Norfolk Library and Information Services handing a laptop to Mary Dorrell, right, NFWI digital team leader. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodJan Holden, left, head of Norfolk Library and Information Services handing a laptop to Mary Dorrell, right, NFWI digital team leader. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk Federation of WIs and Norfolk County Council Library and Information Service are working together to help WI members and women across Norfolk get computer-savvy.

The WI were presented with ten reconditioned laptops by councillor Margaret Dewsbury, to use in the WI digital training programme and a joint training initiative being run in local libraries.

Ms Dewsbury said: “We are really pleased to work with the WI and support their latest project which will enable people to learn and develop IT skills that could enhance their lives and open up new areas for them to explore.”

Louise Casson, Norfolk Federation secretary, added: “Digital exemption is particularly amplified in rural communities such as Norfolk. Increasingly more members live in urban areas, but they can be equally disadvantaged and excluded, as services and offers become only accessible online.”

