Norfolk WI thanksgiving celebration at Norwich Cathedral

Members at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

More than 750 members of the Women’s Institute (WI) celebrated the federation’s 100 years at Norwich Cathedral.

The celebration on Friday, April 12, was led by the Dean, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, and was attended by federation chairman Margaret Collingwood and treasurer Vicki Reynolds as well as the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of Norwich.

WI members read an eclectic mix of pieces including I am Woman by Helen Reddy and an extract from Ulyssess by Alfred Lord Tennyson.

A special centenary choir performed at the celebration and its 78 members sang a variety of music, from You’ve got a Friend by Carole King, to the Abba favourite Thank you for the Music, and Paul Rutter’s The Lord Bless You and Keep You.

Speaking ahead of the celebration, Ms Collingwood said: “It will be a celebration of the Federation now and a thanksgiving for all the enterprising members who went before us. We have aimed to make the celebration reflective and joyful.”

