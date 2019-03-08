Search

Norfolk WI thanksgiving celebration at Norwich Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 16:44 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 12 April 2019

Members at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Members at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More than 750 members of the Women’s Institute (WI) celebrated the federation’s 100 years at Norwich Cathedral.

Members at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMembers at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The celebration on Friday, April 12, was led by the Dean, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, and was attended by federation chairman Margaret Collingwood and treasurer Vicki Reynolds as well as the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of Norwich.

WI members read an eclectic mix of pieces including I am Woman by Helen Reddy and an extract from Ulyssess by Alfred Lord Tennyson.

Louise Casson, secretary, reads a poem at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLouise Casson, secretary, reads a poem at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A special centenary choir performed at the celebration and its 78 members sang a variety of music, from You’ve got a Friend by Carole King, to the Abba favourite Thank you for the Music, and Paul Rutter’s The Lord Bless You and Keep You.

Speaking ahead of the celebration, Ms Collingwood said: “It will be a celebration of the Federation now and a thanksgiving for all the enterprising members who went before us. We have aimed to make the celebration reflective and joyful.”

The WI choir during the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe WI choir during the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Martin Schmierer, centre, at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Lord Mayor of Norwich, Martin Schmierer, centre, at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Margaret Collingwood, chairman, conducts the WI choir during the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMargaret Collingwood, chairman, conducts the WI choir during the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Margaret Collingwood, chairman, conducts the WI choir during the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMargaret Collingwood, chairman, conducts the WI choir during the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Margaret Collingwood, chairman, gives the address at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMargaret Collingwood, chairman, gives the address at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Members at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMembers at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, at the Norfolk Federation of WIs Centenary Celebration at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

