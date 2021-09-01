Norfolk Wetherspoons could be hit by beer shortages

Published: 4:34 PM September 1, 2021 Updated: 5:40 PM September 1, 2021

Pubs across Norfolk could struggle to pull pints this week, as Wetherspoon is the latest major firm to be hit by supply chain disruption.

The pub chain's supplies of Carling and Coors lager have taken a hit due to disruption caused by Covid and Brexit, it announced.

It is not known how the problems will affect the chain's branches in Norfolk, where it has pubs in Norwich, King's Lynn, Fakenham, Dereham, Thetford, Great Yarmouth, and Downham Market.

Eddie Gershon, spokesman for Wetherspoons, said: "We are experiencing some supply problems both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

"We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue."

Lorry and factory shortages attributed to Brexit employment rules and the pandemic have hit supplies at other big chains such as McDonald's, Nando's and KFC in recent weeks.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin has been a passionate supporter of Brexit and earlier this year denied reports that his pubs were impacted by Brexit-related staff shortages.