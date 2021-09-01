News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk Wetherspoons could be hit by beer shortages

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:34 PM September 1, 2021    Updated: 5:40 PM September 1, 2021
Tim Martin, chairman and founder of Wetherspoon's, at The Bell Hotel in Norwich during his pro-Brexi

Tim Martin, chairman and founder of Wetherspoon's, at The Bell Hotel in Norwich during his pro-Brexit tour. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Pubs across Norfolk could struggle to pull pints this week, as Wetherspoon is the latest major firm to be hit by supply chain disruption. 

The pub chain's supplies of Carling and Coors lager have taken a hit due to disruption caused by Covid and Brexit, it announced.

It is not known how the problems will affect the chain's branches in Norfolk, where it has pubs in Norwich, King's Lynn, Fakenham, Dereham, Thetford, Great Yarmouth, and Downham Market.

Eddie Gershon, spokesman for Wetherspoons, said: "We are experiencing some supply problems both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

You may also want to watch:

"We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue."

Lorry and factory shortages attributed to Brexit employment rules and the pandemic have hit supplies at other big chains such as McDonald's, Nando's and KFC in recent weeks.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash
  2. 2 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
  3. 3 Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her
  1. 4 Have you seen any of Norfolk's most wanted criminals?
  2. 5 Mum hit with two parking penalties on single hospital visit
  3. 6 WINDOW WATCH: One more City transfer twist
  4. 7 'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis
  5. 8 'Hidden gem' hotel reopens restaurant after three years being shut
  6. 9 1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction
  7. 10 Much-loved Sheringham restaurant closes after 36 years

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin has been a passionate supporter of Brexit and earlier this year denied reports that his pubs were impacted by Brexit-related staff shortages.

Food and Drink
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Thirteen arrests as police officer punched and squad car damaged

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 2200 WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 16 MANDATORY CREDIT: Matt Porteous. Strictly for editorial us

Prince William and Kate considering move to Windsor

Sarah Hussain

person
The planning inspector has agreed gypsys at Black Gate Farm in Cobholm will have to move

Planning and Development

Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon