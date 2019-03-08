Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

WATCH:The heartwarming moment a football fan is surprised with his dream home

PUBLISHED: 10:41 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 21 July 2019

Ben Smith from Martham, near Great Yarmouth recently moved to Norfolk to live with his family. Picture: Contributed by Cabins Unlimited

Ben Smith from Martham, near Great Yarmouth recently moved to Norfolk to live with his family. Picture: Contributed by Cabins Unlimited

Archant

A West Ham supporter's dream has come true after a Norfolk business built a claret and blue cabin for him so he could have his independence.

Ben Smith, from Martham, near Great Yarmouth, recently moved to Norfolk to live with his family and had his heart set on owning a vibrant West Ham inspired cabin in his parent's garden.

The striking design signified his love for the football team and the 28-year-old, who has Down's syndrome, kept a coloured-in brochure of his dream home.

When the family approached Cabins Unlimited, who are based in Dereham, they pulled together a team to make Mr Smith's dream come true and plot the ultimate surprise - build the claret and blue cabin in one day.

After seeing his new home, Mr Smith said: "It's really good, I love it, happy days. Bringing back new and old happy times, new beginnings."

The Norfolk business together a team to make Mr Smith’s dream come true. Picture: Cabins UnlimitedThe Norfolk business together a team to make Mr Smith’s dream come true. Picture: Cabins Unlimited

His mum Paula Smith said: "We've got a cabin to help Ben be an independent young man, we're going to make a bed sit in there.

"It's possibly not the colours I would choose, but if it makes Ben happy it's alright with us.

"It's been a big upheaval for Ben to move to Norfolk and now he can feel at home here with his own safe little cabin."

Kerry Doyle, business sales manager at Cabins Unlimited, said: "Right from the moment we met Ben, we wanted to do something extra special for him. He brightened our sales office with his infectious smile and joked with his mother about painting his cabin claret and blue for his favourite football team West Ham. Surprising him by painting it for him seemed like the perfect thing to do.

Mr Smith said: Mr Smith said: "It’s really good, I love it". Pictue: Contributed by Cabins Unlimited

"A cabin build of this size would often be a multiple day project, so the install team had to pull out all the stops to get it completed all in one day," she said.

And Luke Gort, install manager, said: "It was a huge challenge to get the cabin built, insulated and painted all before Ben returned home, but the team all pulled together to get everything done in time for the grand reveal.

Ben Smith (pictured) kept a picture of his dream home. Picture: Cabins UnlimitedBen Smith (pictured) kept a picture of his dream home. Picture: Cabins Unlimited

You may also want to watch:

The small cabin is painted in claret and blue. Picture: Cabins UnlimitedThe small cabin is painted in claret and blue. Picture: Cabins Unlimited

Luke Gort, who is install manager said: Luke Gort, who is install manager said: "It was a huge challenge". Picture: Cabins Unlimited

Builders came together to build the West Ham inspired cabin to surprise Mr Smith. Picture: Contributed by Cabins UnlimitedBuilders came together to build the West Ham inspired cabin to surprise Mr Smith. Picture: Contributed by Cabins Unlimited

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Police warn drivers to take extra care after burst water main on A146

Police urged drivers on the A146 to take extra care because of the burst water main. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

Runners get started at last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

All the road closures and bus diversions for Run Norwich

Run Norwich, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

And they’re off! Thousands taking part in Run Norwich 2019

The start of Run Norwich 2019. Pic: Lauren Cope.

RSPCA joins debate about Latitude’s dyed pink sheep

Latitude Festival's famous pink sheep from back in 2016. Photo: James Bass

Massive storm halts Latitude festival performances

A huge storm cloud hangs over Latitude Festival Picture: MARK LANGFORD

WATCH:The heartwarming moment a football fan is surprised with his dream home

Ben Smith from Martham, near Great Yarmouth recently moved to Norfolk to live with his family. Picture: Contributed by Cabins Unlimited

Latitude Festival 2019, Stereophonics review: a class act that never fail to deliver a quality show

Stereophonics headlining the Obelisk Arena on Saturday, Latitude 2019. Picture: 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists