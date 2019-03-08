WATCH:The heartwarming moment a football fan is surprised with his dream home

Ben Smith from Martham, near Great Yarmouth recently moved to Norfolk to live with his family. Picture: Contributed by Cabins Unlimited Archant

A West Ham supporter's dream has come true after a Norfolk business built a claret and blue cabin for him so he could have his independence.

Ben Smith, from Martham, near Great Yarmouth, recently moved to Norfolk to live with his family and had his heart set on owning a vibrant West Ham inspired cabin in his parent's garden.

The striking design signified his love for the football team and the 28-year-old, who has Down's syndrome, kept a coloured-in brochure of his dream home.

When the family approached Cabins Unlimited, who are based in Dereham, they pulled together a team to make Mr Smith's dream come true and plot the ultimate surprise - build the claret and blue cabin in one day.

After seeing his new home, Mr Smith said: "It's really good, I love it, happy days. Bringing back new and old happy times, new beginnings."

The Norfolk business together a team to make Mr Smith’s dream come true. Picture: Cabins Unlimited The Norfolk business together a team to make Mr Smith’s dream come true. Picture: Cabins Unlimited

His mum Paula Smith said: "We've got a cabin to help Ben be an independent young man, we're going to make a bed sit in there.

"It's possibly not the colours I would choose, but if it makes Ben happy it's alright with us.

"It's been a big upheaval for Ben to move to Norfolk and now he can feel at home here with his own safe little cabin."

Kerry Doyle, business sales manager at Cabins Unlimited, said: "Right from the moment we met Ben, we wanted to do something extra special for him. He brightened our sales office with his infectious smile and joked with his mother about painting his cabin claret and blue for his favourite football team West Ham. Surprising him by painting it for him seemed like the perfect thing to do.

Mr Smith said: "It’s really good, I love it". Pictue: Contributed by Cabins Unlimited Mr Smith said: "It’s really good, I love it". Pictue: Contributed by Cabins Unlimited

"A cabin build of this size would often be a multiple day project, so the install team had to pull out all the stops to get it completed all in one day," she said.

And Luke Gort, install manager, said: "It was a huge challenge to get the cabin built, insulated and painted all before Ben returned home, but the team all pulled together to get everything done in time for the grand reveal.

Ben Smith (pictured) kept a picture of his dream home. Picture: Cabins Unlimited Ben Smith (pictured) kept a picture of his dream home. Picture: Cabins Unlimited

The small cabin is painted in claret and blue. Picture: Cabins Unlimited The small cabin is painted in claret and blue. Picture: Cabins Unlimited

Luke Gort, who is install manager said: "It was a huge challenge". Picture: Cabins Unlimited Luke Gort, who is install manager said: "It was a huge challenge". Picture: Cabins Unlimited