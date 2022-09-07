Woman and dog rescued after becoming stranded by tide at Norfolk beach

A woman and her dog had to be rescued after they were cut off by the incoming tide at Wells Beach - Credit: Wells Lifeboat

A woman and her dog had to be rescued by a lifeboat crew after they were cut off by the incoming tide at a north Norfolk beach.

RNLI Wells inshore lifeboat was tasked by HM Coastguard at 1.33pm on Wednesday (September 7) to assist a woman and her dog.

They had become cut off by the tide opposite the west end of the beach huts on Wells Beach.

The volunteer crew launched the D Class lifeboat outside the lifeboat house at 1.43pm.

They proceeded out of Wells Harbour to the west, where the casualty and her dog were stranded on a sand bar and surrounded by the incoming tide.

At 1.50pm the woman and her dog were aboard the lifeboat and were transported back to the safety of the beach outside the lifeboat station.

The casualty was uninjured and needed no further help, so continued to walk with her dog on the main beach.

Deputy launching authority, Greg Hewitt, said: "We are pleased that today’s rescue was straight forward and all was well, but to avoid getting caught out by the tide people must check the tide times before setting out along the coast.

"It is essential to be back on the main part of the beach, where the sand is dry and soft, at least four hours before high tide to prevent being cut off.

"Now that the lifeguards have finished for the summer, there is no longer their assistance, or the availability of the all-weather terrain vehicle to help the lifeguards warn people of the risks of the incoming tide, so walkers need to be vigilant."















