Luxury cruise ship carrying hundreds of tourists arrives in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:04 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 30 June 2019

The Seabourne Ques docked at Peel Ports’ Outer Harbour in Great Yarmouth on Sunday. Picture: Contributed by Gary Philo.

The Seabourne Ques docked at Peel Ports' Outer Harbour in Great Yarmouth on Sunday. Picture: Contributed by Gary Philo.

A luxury cruise ship carrying hundreds of passengers from across the world was given a five-star reception as they docked in a Norfolk port for the day.

There were more than 400 tourists onboard the ship. Pictue: Gary PhiloThere were more than 400 tourists onboard the ship. Pictue: Gary Philo

The Seabourne Quest, which is part of a fleet of liners, docked at Peel Ports' Outer Harbour in Great Yarmouth at 9.30am on Sunday.

As visitors from a vast array of nations including the USA, Canada and Australia, filtered off the ship they greeted by a rousing reception from the town.

Once on dry land, passengers were welcomed by Great Yarmouth's mayor Michael Jeal, Henry Cator, the High Steward of Great Yarmouth, Graham Plant, the deputy council leader and Trevor Wainwright, the Labour group leader.

Mr Jeal said: "It is always important to welcome new visitors to Great Yarmouth. I think it shows the town in a good light."

Tourists were welcomed by a guard of honour formed by the Winterton Marine Cadets. Picture: ArchantTourists were welcomed by a guard of honour formed by the Winterton Marine Cadets. Picture: Archant

Mr Cator said: "I think it means a that we give them the best welcome.

"The more cruise ships we can bring in - the better it is for Great Yarmouth," Mr Cator said.

Passengers of the luxury liner were offered the opportunity to soak up the seaside town by visiting local attractions such as the Golden Mile, the Market Place and Minster as well as the Time and Tide Museum.

The Seabourne Quest, which is part of a fleet of liners, docked at Peel Ports’ Outer Harbour in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Contributed by Gary PhiloThe Seabourne Quest, which is part of a fleet of liners, docked at Peel Ports’ Outer Harbour in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Contributed by Gary Philo

Others hopped on a shuttle bus to experience the cobbled streets of Norwich, take a river cruise along the Norfolk Broads, or visit the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

Tourist Bob Siebel, 71, from Denver, Colorado, chose to take a guided tour around the seaside town and described the welcome into the port as "delightful".

"The warm welcome was absolutely delightful, and not to mention the weather is gorgeous," he said.

Julaine Duimstra, from Ohio in the United States, took advantage of the warm weather and spent the day at Sandringham.

Cllr Michael Jeal. Paula Jeal, the Mayoress and High Steward of Great Yarmouth, Henry Cator welcome guests to Great Yarmouth. Picture: ArchantCllr Michael Jeal. Paula Jeal, the Mayoress and High Steward of Great Yarmouth, Henry Cator welcome guests to Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant

She said: "It is absolutely wonderful to be welcomed like this. We have had this at other ports as well but it is absolutely lovely."

The visit marks the third time a cruise ship operator has docked at in the town within the last year.

