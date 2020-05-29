‘Fine, dry and sunny’ weather to continue across the weekend ahead of lockdown easing

People will be enjoying the bank holiday sunshine on Cromer beach but are being urged to observe social distancing. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2018

The region can expect a “fine, dry and sunny” weekend, with warm temperatures forecast to continue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the county already seeing temperatures in the 20s this weekend, Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest say this will continue across the weekend.

Phil Garner, one of Weatherquest’s forecasters said: “I’m please to say the weather will not change much at all over the weekend - we expect it to be fine, dry and sunny.

You may also want to watch:

“Some cloud cover may bring some easily breezes but temperatures will be around 17-18C on the coast and around 22-24C further in land.”

Mr Garner said the western parts of the county, such as Hunstanton, would likely see the warmest temperatures.

He added: “Both days over the weekend look almost identical, with just a subtle difference in temperature between the two.”

The weekend is the last before lockdown measures move into the next phase of relaxation, with people able to meet outdoors in groups of six as of Monday, the prime minsiter revealed yesterday.

However, under current regulations people are able to travel to take in outdoor exercise, providing they remain at a social distance of 2m from other people.