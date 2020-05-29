Search

‘Fine, dry and sunny’ weather to continue across the weekend ahead of lockdown easing

PUBLISHED: 09:58 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 29 May 2020

People will be enjoying the bank holiday sunshine on Cromer beach but are being urged to observe social distancing. Picture: Antony Kelly

The region can expect a “fine, dry and sunny” weekend, with warm temperatures forecast to continue.

With the county already seeing temperatures in the 20s this weekend, Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest say this will continue across the weekend.

Phil Garner, one of Weatherquest’s forecasters said: “I’m please to say the weather will not change much at all over the weekend - we expect it to be fine, dry and sunny.

“Some cloud cover may bring some easily breezes but temperatures will be around 17-18C on the coast and around 22-24C further in land.”

Mr Garner said the western parts of the county, such as Hunstanton, would likely see the warmest temperatures.

He added: “Both days over the weekend look almost identical, with just a subtle difference in temperature between the two.”

The weekend is the last before lockdown measures move into the next phase of relaxation, with people able to meet outdoors in groups of six as of Monday, the prime minsiter revealed yesterday.

However, under current regulations people are able to travel to take in outdoor exercise, providing they remain at a social distance of 2m from other people.

