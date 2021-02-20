Spring-like weather for weekend - but people told to stick to lockdown rules

Published: 5:30 AM February 20, 2021

Norfolk will see "noticeably milder" weather over the weekend - just over a week after we had snow and sub zero temperatures.

Storm Darcy brought a foot of snow to the region in some parts of the county, with temperatures plummeting to as low as a bone-chilling -12C.

However, over the weekend, forecasters are predicting a much different climate, with the mercuries estimated to reach the mid-teens - and by the middle of next week could be as high as 16-17C.

Fred Best, forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "It should stay dry on Saturday and Sunday, with the chance of a few reasonable spells of sunshine.

"It will be noticeably milder than we've seen in the weeks gone by, although it will also be quite breezy so may feel colder than it is."

Mr Best said temperatures in most part of Norfolk and Waveney should be around 13-14C on both days over the weekend.

He added: "The national average for this time of year is around 7-8C, so into the week we could swell see it being a similar amount above the average that it was below in the weeks just gone."

Meanwhile, hayfever sufferers are warned to be mindful of the pollen levels, which are also expected to climb in the coming days.

And with weather conditions set to become far more favourable, Norfolk Constabulary has urged people to resist making unnecessary journeys to enjoy the conditions, with the country remaining in a lockdown.

Nathan Clark, of Norfolk Constabulary, said: "With warmer weather forecast this weekend, we understand that people will want go outside and make the most of it following the recent spell of snow and freezing temperatures.

"This, combined with the ‘lockdown fatigue’ which has firmly set in for many people, naturally leads to the temptation of a change of scenery.

"However, it’s important to remember that lockdown rules remain in place and any journeys we make should be made for essential purposes only.

"Travelling to beauty spots or coastal areas for a walk, when you’re not local to the area, is not regarded as essential."