News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Which Norfolk Wetherspoons pubs are reopening from April 12?

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:27 AM March 6, 2021    Updated: 11:35 AM March 6, 2021
Pub chain Wetherspoons has confirmed plans to reopen some of its pub beer gardens from April 12.

Pub chain Wetherspoons has confirmed plans to reopen some of its pub beer gardens from April 12. - Credit: PA

Pub chain Wetherspoons has confirmed plans to reopen some of its pubs across the region from April 12.

The company, run by Tim Martin, said four pubs in Norwich are among the almost 400 branches with beer gardens will reopen for business, serving alcohol through the app and a limited food menu.

The Queen of Iceni pub in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

The Queen of Iceni pub on Riverside in Norwich is one of those that will reopen on April 12. - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

The pubs are The Bell Hotel in Orford Hill, The Glass House in Wensum Street, The Whiffler in Boundary Road and The Queen of Iceni on Riverside.

James Kelly, pub manager at The Bell Hotel, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back after a long time away.”

In addition eight more of its pubs across Norfolk and Waveney that have facilities for outdoor drinking will also welcome back punters to limited service from April 12.

You may also want to watch:

They include coastal pubs the Troll Cart in Great Yarmouth, The William Adams in Gorleston and The Joseph Conrad in Lowestoft.

The Globe Hotel in Kings Lynn will be serving alcohol through the app and a limited food menu.

The Globe Hotel in Kings Lynn will be serving alcohol through the app and a limited food menu. - Credit: Wetherspoons

The Globe Hotel in Kings Lynn, The Whalebone in Downham Market, Romany Rye in East Dereham and The Limes in Fakenham will also be reopened, as will The Kings Head Hotel in Beccles.

April 12 is the first day pubs and restaurants in England will be able to serve customers outdoors as part of the road map out of the lockdown which has devastated the hospitality sector.

Wetherspoons chairman and founder and chairman Tim Martin in pub with social distancing measures.

Wetherspoons chairman and founder and chairman Tim Martin in pub with social distancing measures before lockdown. - Credit: PA

Most Read

  1. 1 Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park
  2. 2 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
  3. 3 Visitors from Leicestershire among 160 fined for Covid breaches
  1. 4 17-year-old boy missing for more than a month found
  2. 5 Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim
  3. 6 Police speak to driver after woman asked to get in van
  4. 7 Contact tracers report pair to police for ignoring self-isolation
  5. 8 Fresh questions over 'Japanese restaurant' in Norwich home
  6. 9 Former city boxing champion denies threats to slash partner's throat
  7. 10 Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer

Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin has previously argued that the hospitality sector should be allowed to reopen earlier, at the same time as non-essential shops.

The pubs will be open from 9am to 9pm (Sunday to Thursday inclusive) and 9am to 10pm (Friday and Saturday).Food will be available from 9am to 8pm seven days a week but with a reduced menu. 

Customers will only be able to enter the pubs to gain access to the outside area or to use the toilet. 

The Bell Hotel pub in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Customers at The Bell Hotel in Norwich will be able to order food and drink to consume in the beer garden from April 12. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

Otherwise they will order and pay through the Wetherspoon app, however, staff will be able to take orders and payment at the table from those who don’t have the app.

Test and trace will be in operation and hand sanitisers will be available but the pubs will not be operating a booking system.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hayley Robertson, partner of Kelling Estate, at Holt Garden Centre which has re-opened after undergo

Gallery

First look inside Norfolk garden centre after £1.25m refurbishment

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Green, 37 and of North Pickenham Road in Swaffham, set fire to and destroyed a house on Shoemakers Lane in Swaffham on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after he tried to buy the home last minute to annoy the buyers.

Norwich Crown Court

'Vindictive' man torched couple's new home - after failing to buy it

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have

Coronavirus

No recent virus cases in more than a quarter of Norfolk and Waveney

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Lidl sign and outside the supermarket

'The nicest people shop in Lidl' - Women amazed by act of kindness

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus