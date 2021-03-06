Which Norfolk Wetherspoons pubs are reopening from April 12?

Published: 11:27 AM March 6, 2021 Updated: 11:35 AM March 6, 2021

Pub chain Wetherspoons has confirmed plans to reopen some of its pub beer gardens from April 12. - Credit: PA

Pub chain Wetherspoons has confirmed plans to reopen some of its pubs across the region from April 12.

The company, run by Tim Martin, said four pubs in Norwich are among the almost 400 branches with beer gardens will reopen for business, serving alcohol through the app and a limited food menu.

The Queen of Iceni pub on Riverside in Norwich is one of those that will reopen on April 12. - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

The pubs are The Bell Hotel in Orford Hill, The Glass House in Wensum Street, The Whiffler in Boundary Road and The Queen of Iceni on Riverside.

James Kelly, pub manager at The Bell Hotel, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back after a long time away.”

In addition eight more of its pubs across Norfolk and Waveney that have facilities for outdoor drinking will also welcome back punters to limited service from April 12.

They include coastal pubs the Troll Cart in Great Yarmouth, The William Adams in Gorleston and The Joseph Conrad in Lowestoft.

The Globe Hotel in Kings Lynn will be serving alcohol through the app and a limited food menu. - Credit: Wetherspoons

The Globe Hotel in Kings Lynn, The Whalebone in Downham Market, Romany Rye in East Dereham and The Limes in Fakenham will also be reopened, as will The Kings Head Hotel in Beccles.

April 12 is the first day pubs and restaurants in England will be able to serve customers outdoors as part of the road map out of the lockdown which has devastated the hospitality sector.

Wetherspoons chairman and founder and chairman Tim Martin in pub with social distancing measures before lockdown. - Credit: PA

Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin has previously argued that the hospitality sector should be allowed to reopen earlier, at the same time as non-essential shops.

The pubs will be open from 9am to 9pm (Sunday to Thursday inclusive) and 9am to 10pm (Friday and Saturday).Food will be available from 9am to 8pm seven days a week but with a reduced menu.

Customers will only be able to enter the pubs to gain access to the outside area or to use the toilet.

Customers at The Bell Hotel in Norwich will be able to order food and drink to consume in the beer garden from April 12. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

Otherwise they will order and pay through the Wetherspoon app, however, staff will be able to take orders and payment at the table from those who don’t have the app.

Test and trace will be in operation and hand sanitisers will be available but the pubs will not be operating a booking system.