'We'll hobble through' - restaurants face lockdown with resolve

Published: 3:28 PM January 5, 2021

Weary restaurateurs are facing the next few weeks of lockdown with resolve, as they focus on the hope of a brighter spring.

With Norfolk and Suffolk having been in Tier 4 prior to Monday's lockdown announcement, restaurants and pubs were already limited to offering only takeaways.

That is set to continue under lockdown, but with no clear end in sight, and hints that it may continue until March, they are facing a difficult stretch ahead.

With January and February traditionally quieter times for the industry, many will feel the impact of missing Valentine's Day - but will keep fingers crossed that they can open in some form for Mother's Day, a typically busy day.

Hannah Springham, of the Dial House in Reepham and Farmyard in Norwich, is feeling positive, particularly after funding to support the industry was announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday.

"It feels a lot less stressful than it did last time," she said. "We know we are furloughing staff, Rishi has already come up with a grant.

"We are a relatively small business and it's brilliant that we will get £6,000. It is difficult but we expected this and we will hobble through."

Among their reasons to keep positive are their frozen meals, which have proven so popular they are now exploring retail options.

Over the next few weeks, they won't be offering takeaways at the Dial House, but will do so at Farmyard.

"There is hope in sight," she said.

Owners, Nicholas Bosi, left, and Alessandro Frediani, centre, with manager Stefano Lucchesi in their Tuscan restaurant, The Bridge, in Fye Bridge Street. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Stefano Lucchesi, who opened The Bridge restaurant on Fye Bridge Street in Norwich in October, said he was keeping positive amid the difficulty, but was aware the restaurant was still new to the city.

He said they were staying hard at work, offering three takeaway menus over the next few weeks, which can be collected from the Tuscan restaurant.

The Narnia Cakeaway afternoon tea from the Assembly House in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams Photography - Credit: Archant

The Assembly House, in Norwich, will be reopening its posh drive-through later this month, offering afternoon teas, upmarket ready meals and more.

It announced the news with a message of positivity, encouraging people to "set our sights" on spring and stay cheerful.

Many restaurants, fed up of the Tier 2 rules Norfolk was under in December, had already decided to close their doors into the new year until the situation improved.

Some, including a handful in west Norfolk, have also offered their restaurants to the government as vaccination centres.











