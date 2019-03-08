Search

Advanced search

Revealed: The 22 war memorials in Norfolk and Waveney assigned Grade II listing

PUBLISHED: 14:44 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 06 November 2019

Mundford War Memorial is among 22 First World War memorials in Norfolk and Waveney to have been Grade II listed. Picture: David Dixon

Mundford War Memorial is among 22 First World War memorials in Norfolk and Waveney to have been Grade II listed. Picture: David Dixon

Archant

First World War memorials across the region have been Grade II listed to mark 100 years since the first Armistice Day silence.

Wellingham War Memorial is among 22 First World War memorials in Norfolk and Waveney to have been Grade II listed. Picture: Adrian S PyeWellingham War Memorial is among 22 First World War memorials in Norfolk and Waveney to have been Grade II listed. Picture: Adrian S Pye

Twenty-two memorials in Norfolk and Waveney have been assigned the prestigious status following recommendations from Historic England, with a total of 42 memorials listed in the East of England.

The aftermath of the Great War saw the biggest single wave of public commemoration in history, with tens of thousands of memorials erected constructed across England.

Communities across the nation were coming to terms with the loss of 750,000 British lives, many of whom died in a foreign field and were never brought home.

As the centenary of the very first two-minute silence is remembered, the government's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has taken Historic England's advice to list hundreds of these symbolic monuments.

Tony Calladine, regional director for Historic England in the East, said: "The first two-minute silence and the creation of permanent war memorials gave people across the world the opportunity to express their grief and honour those who lost their lives in this momentous conflict.

"One hundred years on, the stories of the people whose names are etched on these memorials still resonate with us as we commemorate the fallen in this time-honoured manner."

Of the 22 newly-listed memorials in our region, 20 are in Norfolk while another two - Beccles and Henstead with Hulver Street can be found in Waveney.

Heritage minister Helen Whately added: "War memorials have a special place in communities and remind us of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Beccles War Memorial is among 22 First World War memorials in Norfolk and Waveney to have been Grade II listed. Picture: Adrian S PyeBeccles War Memorial is among 22 First World War memorials in Norfolk and Waveney to have been Grade II listed. Picture: Adrian S Pye

"It is right that these monuments to the brave people who sadly never returned from the First World War will now be preserved and protected."

The newly-listed First World War memorials in Norfolk and Waveney are as follows:

- Beccles War Memorial

- East and West Runton War Memorial

Thetford War Memorial is among 22 First World War memorials in Norfolk and Waveney to have been Grade II listed. Picture: Sonya DuncanThetford War Memorial is among 22 First World War memorials in Norfolk and Waveney to have been Grade II listed. Picture: Sonya Duncan

- Henstead with Hulver Street War Memorial

- Hunstanton War Memorial

- Little Walsingham War Memorial

You may also want to watch:

- Marsham War Memorial

- Mundford War Memorial

- Seething War Memorial

- Sutton War Memorial

Hunstanton War Memorial is among 22 First World War memorials in Norfolk and Waveney to have been Grade II listed. Picture: Chris BishopHunstanton War Memorial is among 22 First World War memorials in Norfolk and Waveney to have been Grade II listed. Picture: Chris Bishop

- Thetford War Memorial

- Thurton War Memorial

- Thuxton with Garvestone War Memorial

- Upper Sheringham War Memorial

- Wellingham War Memorial

- Wereham War Memorial

- West Lynn War Memorial

- West Somerton War Memorial

- West Winch War Memorial

- Wiveton War Memorial

- Wramplingham War Memorial

- Wymondham War Memorial

- Yaxham War Memorial

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Pub landlord with riot helmet ‘driven out’ by violent customers

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Hit-and-run driver careers into garden, smashes into cars - then speeds away

Emma Wilder's damaged car on The Street in Ringland after a driver crashed into it and drove off Picture: Emma Wilder

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hit-and-run driver careers into garden, smashes into cars - then speeds away

Emma Wilder's damaged car on The Street in Ringland after a driver crashed into it and drove off Picture: Emma Wilder

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk restaurants recognised in Good Food Awards

Norfolk restaurants and cafes have been recognised in the Good Food Awards 2020. Photo: Archant

Lowestoft Third Crossing plans delayed by general election

An artist's impression of tthe Lake Lothing Third Crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk County Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists