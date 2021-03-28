Will you be meeting loved ones again from Monday as lockdown eased?

Published: 6:30 AM March 28, 2021

Groups of up to six or from two households can meet outdoors from Monday, March 29. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The long wait to be reunited with loved ones goes on for many across Norfolk and Waveney.

From Monday, the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions takes effect, with people now allowed to meet outdoors in groups of either six, or two households.

Earlier this week, we asked our readers on Facebook whether they had made plans to meet up in person with friends and family from Monday, with many taking a cautious approach as the long and painful wait goes on.

Heather Young said: "Haven't seen my mum since last October. Still can't see her, don't want her getting cold sitting outside."

Jo Birchenall said: "Would love to as it's my birthday on Monday but we would have to travel."

Julie Lawson-Wood said: "Last time I saw my mum and brother was back in 2018. Since then we talk over messages but with them being 200 miles away from me, they don't drive and we don't do long journeys for my kids, but I'm hoping to see them this summertime."

Others expressed concern at the easing of restrictions before getting their jab.

Tabi Sika Nicholls said: "I really don't want to see people until I'm vaccinated, to be honest."

Norfolk Police have urged people to be "sensible and cautious" amid fears coastal communities could be "swamped" with visitors, while North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker earlier called for clarity in the change from 'stay home' to 'stay local'.

Other changes include reopening of outdoor sports facilities and restarting of organised sports.

Some people have made plans, including Charlotte Popay, who said: "I'm seeing my boyfriend for the first time since November 4."

Debbie Ashford said: "Looking forward to Easter weekend so we can go and see my daughter and the little ones. Can't wait!"

