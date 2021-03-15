News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Warning over conwoman cold caller claiming to be 'from Amazon'

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 3:32 PM March 15, 2021   
The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

A warning has been issued over a conwoman claiming to be from Amazon. - Credit: PA

People have been warned to watch out for a conwoman who has been knocking on doors claiming to be from Amazon.

Officers at Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards department have had reports of the woman, who was wearing a hi-visibility vest, in Sprowston, Aylsham and South Norfolk.

The woman claims to be 'from Amazon' and states she was 'doing research', but Trading Standards officers believe her claims are false and she is not connected with Amazon.

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Officers from Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards department have issued the warning. - Credit: Archant

A spokesman said: "We are asking residents to report all doorstep cold calling incidents to us, especially if their property is displaying a 'No cold calling' door sticker of any type."

They said people should not buy from people offering services or trying to sell something on the doorstep.

You may also want to watch:

Cold calling incidents can be reported via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133 or to Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

