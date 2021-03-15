Warning over conwoman cold caller claiming to be 'from Amazon'

Published: 3:32 PM March 15, 2021

A warning has been issued over a conwoman claiming to be from Amazon. - Credit: PA

People have been warned to watch out for a conwoman who has been knocking on doors claiming to be from Amazon.

Officers at Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards department have had reports of the woman, who was wearing a hi-visibility vest, in Sprowston, Aylsham and South Norfolk.

The woman claims to be 'from Amazon' and states she was 'doing research', but Trading Standards officers believe her claims are false and she is not connected with Amazon.

Officers from Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards department have issued the warning. - Credit: Archant

A spokesman said: "We are asking residents to report all doorstep cold calling incidents to us, especially if their property is displaying a 'No cold calling' door sticker of any type."

They said people should not buy from people offering services or trying to sell something on the doorstep.

Cold calling incidents can be reported via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133 or to Norfolk Constabulary on 101.