Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Warning as £100 voucher scam hits county

PUBLISHED: 10:08 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 28 October 2019

A warning has been issued over a £100 voucher scam. Photo: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

A warning has been issued over a £100 voucher scam. Photo: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

Archant

People in Norfolk have been warned to be mindful of a text message scam which promises the recipient a £100 voucher.

Norfolk County Council's trading standards team said people in the county had been targeted by text messages claiming to be from Argos, which say "you have won a £100 Argos voucher".

You may also want to watch:

The messages include a link through which to claim the voucher.

Trading standards say the messages are fake, and advised people to delete any similar messages.

Details of all Argos competitions and voucher deals can be found on argos.co.uk, they said.

If you have received a text message which you believe to be a scam, you can report it to Citizens Advice on 03454 04 05 06.

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Most Read

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Powercut affects hundreds of people in mid Norfolk

An early morning powercut is affecting homes and businesses in Dereham, Wymondham, Hethersett, Thetford and Reepham. Picture: UK Power Networks

Paddy Davitt verdict: Take a long, hard look boys

Emi Buendia's misplaced pass was punished by Anthony Martial to seal Manchester United's 3-1 win over Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

More candidates confirmed for next general election

Stock photograph of a ballot box. Pixture: Rui Vieira

Firm behind squalid flats forced into administration after failing to pay back £2.4m loan

St Faith's building and the mould inside pictured in 2018. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists