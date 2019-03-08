Warning as £100 voucher scam hits county

People in Norfolk have been warned to be mindful of a text message scam which promises the recipient a £100 voucher.

Norfolk County Council's trading standards team said people in the county had been targeted by text messages claiming to be from Argos, which say "you have won a £100 Argos voucher".

The messages include a link through which to claim the voucher.

Trading standards say the messages are fake, and advised people to delete any similar messages.

Details of all Argos competitions and voucher deals can be found on argos.co.uk, they said.

If you have received a text message which you believe to be a scam, you can report it to Citizens Advice on 03454 04 05 06.