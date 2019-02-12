Search

Sunshine and blue skies ahead as Norfolk sees its warmest day of the year

PUBLISHED: 12:31 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 23 February 2019

Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Warm temperatures and blue skies are set to continue in Norfolk, after the county saw its warmest day of the year.

Forecaster Dan Holley said on Twitter that with Marham having recorded temperatures of 16.5C on Friday, February 22, it was the warmest day of the year so far.

But he said the warmth wasn’t felt everywhere, with a sea breeze on the north Norfolk coast seeing temperatures drop briefly to 9C at lunchtime.

The coming days are likely to remain mild, with plenty of sunshine predicted for Saturday afternoon, and a light, southerly wind.

Maximum temperatures will reach 13C on the coast, and 15C or 16C further inland.

It will be a dry night, Weatherquest predicts, with some mist and fog in the early hours.

It will see temperatures drop to as low as 1C or 2C in some places, though the majority will stay above 3C or 4C.

Sunday, will be another dry day, with early mist and fog slowly clearing.

There will be plenty of sunshine in the afternoon, with maximum temperatures of 14C or 15C.

On Monday, there be some cloud, which should clear during the afternoon, giving maximum temperatures again of 14C or 15C.

Tuesday will be a fine, dry day, with plenty of sunny spells and conditions reaching 15C to 16C. The average daily high for February in the UK is 7C to 8C.

