Warm weather and sunny spells forecast for the weekend

South Beach at Hunstanton on the day lockdown was eased to allow people to travel to the coast Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

After a chilly few days, the weekend is set to be warm and dry sparking fears the region’s beaches and beauty spots may see an influx of visitors.

People enjoying a walk at Hunstanton in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt People enjoying a walk at Hunstanton in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

Forecasters are predicting the next few days will see sunny spells with highs of 18C and little chance of rain.

Sunday, in particular, will see the start of warmer weather across the region which is expected to last into the week ahead.

Phil Garner, a forecaster at Weatherquest in Norwich said: “The weather is looking fine throughout the weekend. High pressure keeping things fine and dry through Saturday and Sunday.”

He said the temperatures were likely to reach 18C on Sunday.

A closed coastal car park in Sheringham. All but two council-run car parks in North Norfolk remain closed. May 13 is the first day the lockdown restrictions have been eased, which mean people can drive to spots including the coast for exercise. Picture: Brittany Woodman A closed coastal car park in Sheringham. All but two council-run car parks in North Norfolk remain closed. May 13 is the first day the lockdown restrictions have been eased, which mean people can drive to spots including the coast for exercise. Picture: Brittany Woodman

But the forecast has led to fears dozens of people may head to the coast after the government eased lockdown restrictions.

On Monday, the government announced it was changing its “stay at home” message to “stay alert”.

The updated rules allow people unlimited exercise and permits them to drive to outdoor spaces “irrespective of distance” as long as they respect social distancing guidance.

However many coastal attractions remain closed along with some car parks, visitor centres and public toilets in a bid to deter visitors.

In Great Yarmouth all council run public toilets are closed until further notice, as are its seafront carparks.

The council is also running a social media campaign to deter would-be tourists from visiting Great Yarmouth, Gorleston-on-Sea and the local villages of Hopton, Caister, Hemsby and Winterton.

The RNLI has said there are no lifeguards on beaches and anyone travelling to them should take the necessary steps to keep themselves safe.

RNLI Wells Lifeboat Station has also issued a warning to people visiting the coast, urging them to take care.

In North Norfolk, the council has re-opened the public car parks at Pretty Corner and Holt Country Park but a large number of others remained closed.