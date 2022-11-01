News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Tanks very much': Veterans honoured with special ride for charity work

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 3:24 PM November 1, 2022
lessons driving a 432 APC armoured personnel carrier

The pair had lessons driving a 432 APC armoured personnel carrier, as well as driving a Saxon APC and a WW2 Bren gun carrier - Credit: Denise Bradley

When Maurice Eke first clambered into a tank he was a teenager training for a career on the front line of the Cold War, preparing to defend western Europe against a threatened Soviet invasion.

Almost 70 years on, the former soldier was back inside the hull of an armoured vehicle taking a spin around the East England Military Museum, as a thank you from staff for his huge efforts to fundraise for the site and for other good causes.

Mr Eke, 87, and best friend Fred Squires, 88, have spent 40 years rattling collection tins in town centres, shopping complexes and outside supermarkets, raising tens of thousands of pounds in the process. 

Best friends Fred Squires (left) and Maurice Eke (right) smile t

Best friends Fred Squires (left) and Maurice Eke (right) smile to everyone they meet and wish to continue with their charity work - Credit: Denise Bradley

As a gesture of gratitude, the museum - based at Old Buckenham airfield - organised the session driving a 432 armoured personnel carrier (APC), a Saxon APC and a Second World War-era Bren gun carrier.

For Mr Eke, from Mundford, it brought back memories of his own service in the Royal Tank Regiment, which he joined in the 1950s.

"One of the main differences with these modern vehicles was the automatic gear box. But once we got going and I put my foot on the accelerator it was brilliant, we had a wonderful day," he said.

"I was a gunner in the tank when I first completed my training. Once the training was done we were sent to Germany on standby against potential Russian invasion."

Fred Squires being shown the ropes as he drives the armoured vehicle

Fred Squires being shown the ropes as he drives the armoured vehicle - Credit: Denise Bradley

Most Read

  1. 1 Hunting dogs killed after being hit by train on Norwich to London line
  2. 2 Couple living in their car get council house keys after seven month wait
  3. 3 Where are the happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk?
  1. 4 Body found at property in city centre
  2. 5 Busy road near city closed after serious crash
  3. 6 Plans for BBC's Autumnwatch site spark row over road
  4. 7 How to spot the symptoms of prostate cancer
  5. 8 Major BBC changes to affect Radio Norfolk
  6. 9 Busy road reopens almost 12 hours after closure due to serious crash
  7. 10 Range Rover crashes into wall in Norfolk village

Mr Squires, from Wymondham, also served in the army, including a stint with the Royal Signals in post- Second World War Germany.

"It was an outstanding day. As an infantry man myself initially it was a bit strange," he said.

"I really enjoyed it and soon got to grips with it and am thankful for the recognition of our work."

Fred Squires gleefully smiling as he is driving the armoured vehicle

Fred Squires gleefully smiling as he is driving the armoured vehicle - Credit: Denise Bradley

Between them the pair - both former lorry and coach drivers - have raised money for the Royal British Legion, Caister-on-Sea Lifeboat Station , the Desert Rats Association and Dementia UK.

Mr Eke added: "Duty and service is what Fred and I are used to and we will continue to serve charities and help support projects while we can be out and about."

Fred Squires (left) and Maurice Eke (right) observing the modern machinery 

Fred Squires (left) and Maurice Eke (right) observing the modern machinery - Credit: Denise Bradley

Maurice Eke back in an armoured vehicle reliving his youthful experiences 

Maurice Eke back in an armoured vehicle reliving his youthful experiences - Credit: Denise Bradley

Fred Squires (left) and Maurice Eke (right) observing the modern machinery 

Fred Squires (left) and Maurice Eke (right) observing the modern machinery - Credit: Denise Bradley


Wymondham News

Don't Miss

Thomas Hamburger

Body found in search for missing 41-year-old man

Jasper Copping

Author Picture Icon
xxx_northbeach_lowestoft_oct22

Woman and her dog attacked on beach in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Park and Ride is temporarily closed due to an illegal encampment.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Park and ride on outskirts of city closed due to 'illegal encampment'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Construction work has been completed on Fischer Farms' £25m vertical farm project at the Food Enterprise Park in Easton

Farming

£25m project to build 'world's biggest vertical farm' nears completion

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon