'Tanks very much': Veterans honoured with special ride for charity work

The pair had lessons driving a 432 APC armoured personnel carrier, as well as driving a Saxon APC and a WW2 Bren gun carrier - Credit: Denise Bradley

When Maurice Eke first clambered into a tank he was a teenager training for a career on the front line of the Cold War, preparing to defend western Europe against a threatened Soviet invasion.

Almost 70 years on, the former soldier was back inside the hull of an armoured vehicle taking a spin around the East England Military Museum, as a thank you from staff for his huge efforts to fundraise for the site and for other good causes.

Mr Eke, 87, and best friend Fred Squires, 88, have spent 40 years rattling collection tins in town centres, shopping complexes and outside supermarkets, raising tens of thousands of pounds in the process.

Best friends Fred Squires (left) and Maurice Eke (right) smile to everyone they meet and wish to continue with their charity work - Credit: Denise Bradley

As a gesture of gratitude, the museum - based at Old Buckenham airfield - organised the session driving a 432 armoured personnel carrier (APC), a Saxon APC and a Second World War-era Bren gun carrier.

For Mr Eke, from Mundford, it brought back memories of his own service in the Royal Tank Regiment, which he joined in the 1950s.

"One of the main differences with these modern vehicles was the automatic gear box. But once we got going and I put my foot on the accelerator it was brilliant, we had a wonderful day," he said.

"I was a gunner in the tank when I first completed my training. Once the training was done we were sent to Germany on standby against potential Russian invasion."

Fred Squires being shown the ropes as he drives the armoured vehicle - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Squires, from Wymondham, also served in the army, including a stint with the Royal Signals in post- Second World War Germany.

"It was an outstanding day. As an infantry man myself initially it was a bit strange," he said.

"I really enjoyed it and soon got to grips with it and am thankful for the recognition of our work."

Fred Squires gleefully smiling as he is driving the armoured vehicle - Credit: Denise Bradley

Between them the pair - both former lorry and coach drivers - have raised money for the Royal British Legion, Caister-on-Sea Lifeboat Station , the Desert Rats Association and Dementia UK.

Mr Eke added: "Duty and service is what Fred and I are used to and we will continue to serve charities and help support projects while we can be out and about."

Fred Squires (left) and Maurice Eke (right) observing the modern machinery - Credit: Denise Bradley

Maurice Eke back in an armoured vehicle reliving his youthful experiences - Credit: Denise Bradley

Fred Squires (left) and Maurice Eke (right) observing the modern machinery - Credit: Denise Bradley



