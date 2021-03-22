News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:46 PM March 22, 2021   
Sedgeford

Searches for properties in Sedgeford increased by more than 200pc last year according to Rightmove - Credit: Chris Bishop

It has got a pub, no shop and no school - but it is the tiny village which has seen interest from potential house buyers rocket over a year of lockdown.

Numbers looking online for properties in Sedgeford, near Hunstanton, have surged by 219pc according to figures from property portal Rightmove.

Sedgeford house sales

Interest in properties in Sedgeford has soared by more than 200pc during lockdown - Credit: Chris Bishop

Famed for its annual archaeological dig, properties across the valley from the ancient Romano-British settlement are now among the most desirable in Norfolk.

 Homes currently listed for sale in Sedgeford include a four-bed detached house for £485,000, a link detached house for offers over £410,000, a three-bed detached house for £385,000 and a converted former chapel with two bedrooms for £375,000.

Sedgeford

Around 600 people live in Sedgeford, where online searches for properties for sale increased by 200pc last year - Credit: Chris Bishop

Just 600 people live in Sedgeford. Half of them are aged over 50. Property experts say the pandemic has made many eye up more rural areas as they look to relocate out of our cities.

Happisburgh Lighthouse is painted in the traditional red and white colours.Picture: Nick Butcher

Happisburgh's famous lighthouse - Credit: Nick Butcher

You may also want to watch:

Interest has also spiked along the coast at Happisburgh, a remote village with an ever-changing shoreline, where searches were up 142pc. A four-bed house with views of the famous striped lighthouse will set you back £630,000.

The Barnham Broom Hotel, Golf and Spa. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Barnham Broom Hotel, Golf Course and Spa - Credit: Denise Bradley

Searches for properties in Barnham Broom went up by 103pc. The village has retained more of its facilities than some and also boasts its famed hotel, spa and golf course. But there were no properties for sale on Rightmove on Monday.

A traditional wooden broads motor cruiser at Horstead Mill. Picture: Mike Morcher

Horstead is known as the Gateway to the Broads - Credit: Mike Morcher

Most Read

  1. 1 Man buys Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach log flume for £140 on eBay
  2. 2 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney
  3. 3 1,700 homes plan to include new school, green space and road upgrade
  1. 4 Hotel 'excited' to reopen with new terrace - but neighbours are unimpressed
  2. 5 Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?
  3. 6 25 years on: The day a town's traffic nightmare came to an end
  4. 7 Neil leaves Preston ahead of clash with Canaries
  5. 8 'Didn’t like their neighbours' - Chippy disappointed by raffle response
  6. 9 Man's anger as council blocks fridge exchange between two men at tip
  7. 10 Birdseye chicken product recalled over fears they could contain plastic

Interest in Horstead, the Gateway to the Broads, was up by 97pc. Five beds in the village would set you back £535,000.

Sea Palling beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Sea Palling beach sits in an area of outstanding natural beauty - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sea Palling saw online interest increase by 83pc. Its Blue Flag beach nestles in an area of outstanding natural beauty. With an average price of £288,333 for a detached property, some might say it is an outstanding place to snap up a bargain.

Susan Rowles and Dean Bailey want a speeding campaign in Lenwade. Picture: Ian Burt

The Bridge Hotel beside the Wensum at Lenwade - Credit: Ian Burt

Lenwade saw an 82pc increase in property searches. The village straddles the Wensum, where anglers still follow in the footsteps on the late TV fisherman John Wilson, who lived in the village, where you could land a five-bed period property for £525,000.

   

Holy Trinity Church, The Street, Marham.

The property market is booming around Marham - Credit: Archant

Marham saw a 72pc increase, possibly driven by the expansion of the RAF base as it expands to accommodate the F-35 Lightning force. House prices in villages around the base have also taken off, with most priced over £500,000.

Boats sit on the still water at Wells. Picture: Ian Burt

Boats sit on the still water at Wells - Credit: Ian Burt

Wells is a magnet for second homers and those looking to invest in a holiday let. Searches for the picturesque port were up by 79pc.

Horsham St'Faith, NorwichGV of the church at Horsham St'FaithFor:EDPCopy:

Horsham St Faith,'s church dates back to the 13th Century - Credit: Colin Finch

Horsham St Faith, near Norwich International Airport, saw searches up by 75pc. A three-bed property will cost around £350,000.

Filby Broad photographed from above, an aerial perspective on a beautiful summer's day.

Filby Broad photographed from above, an aerial perspective on a beautiful summer's day. - Credit: Graeme Taplin

Filby was another Broadland bolthole which saw increased online interest, with searches up by 75pc. A thatched cottage in the village could be yours for £650,000.

Overall the top 10 locations searched for in the county were Norwich, King's Lynn, Cromer,  Diss, Great Yarmouth, Wymondham, Dereham, Thetford, Hunstanton and Sheringham. Nationally Cornwall was most searched for, while Norfolk did not feature in the top 10.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Broads Beat Whitlingham

Updated

Man's body found near Norwich

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Castle Meadow in Norwich city centre has been a focus of air pollution. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Should Norwich be more like Ipswich?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk County Councillor, Martin Wiby opens the new farm shop at the Half Moon pub, Rushall with la

Historic village pub with shop and holiday lets for sale or rent

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Tom Wright, whose farming family have stopped growing sugar beet for the first time in 100 years

Farming

'Not worth the risk' - farming family quits sugar beet after 100 years

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus