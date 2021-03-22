Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?

Published: 1:46 PM March 22, 2021

Searches for properties in Sedgeford increased by more than 200pc last year according to Rightmove

It has got a pub, no shop and no school - but it is the tiny village which has seen interest from potential house buyers rocket over a year of lockdown.

Numbers looking online for properties in Sedgeford, near Hunstanton, have surged by 219pc according to figures from property portal Rightmove.

Interest in properties in Sedgeford has soared by more than 200pc during lockdown

Famed for its annual archaeological dig, properties across the valley from the ancient Romano-British settlement are now among the most desirable in Norfolk.

Homes currently listed for sale in Sedgeford include a four-bed detached house for £485,000, a link detached house for offers over £410,000, a three-bed detached house for £385,000 and a converted former chapel with two bedrooms for £375,000.

Around 600 people live in Sedgeford, where online searches for properties for sale increased by 200pc last year

Just 600 people live in Sedgeford. Half of them are aged over 50. Property experts say the pandemic has made many eye up more rural areas as they look to relocate out of our cities.

Happisburgh's famous lighthouse

Interest has also spiked along the coast at Happisburgh, a remote village with an ever-changing shoreline, where searches were up 142pc. A four-bed house with views of the famous striped lighthouse will set you back £630,000.

The Barnham Broom Hotel, Golf Course and Spa

Searches for properties in Barnham Broom went up by 103pc. The village has retained more of its facilities than some and also boasts its famed hotel, spa and golf course. But there were no properties for sale on Rightmove on Monday.

Horstead is known as the Gateway to the Broads

Interest in Horstead, the Gateway to the Broads, was up by 97pc. Five beds in the village would set you back £535,000.

Sea Palling beach sits in an area of outstanding natural beauty

Sea Palling saw online interest increase by 83pc. Its Blue Flag beach nestles in an area of outstanding natural beauty. With an average price of £288,333 for a detached property, some might say it is an outstanding place to snap up a bargain.

The Bridge Hotel beside the Wensum at Lenwade

Lenwade saw an 82pc increase in property searches. The village straddles the Wensum, where anglers still follow in the footsteps on the late TV fisherman John Wilson, who lived in the village, where you could land a five-bed period property for £525,000.

The property market is booming around Marham

Marham saw a 72pc increase, possibly driven by the expansion of the RAF base as it expands to accommodate the F-35 Lightning force. House prices in villages around the base have also taken off, with most priced over £500,000.

Boats sit on the still water at Wells

Wells is a magnet for second homers and those looking to invest in a holiday let. Searches for the picturesque port were up by 79pc.

Horsham St Faith,'s church dates back to the 13th Century

Horsham St Faith, near Norwich International Airport, saw searches up by 75pc. A three-bed property will cost around £350,000.

Filby Broad photographed from above, an aerial perspective on a beautiful summer's day.

Filby was another Broadland bolthole which saw increased online interest, with searches up by 75pc. A thatched cottage in the village could be yours for £650,000.

Overall the top 10 locations searched for in the county were Norwich, King's Lynn, Cromer, Diss, Great Yarmouth, Wymondham, Dereham, Thetford, Hunstanton and Sheringham. Nationally Cornwall was most searched for, while Norfolk did not feature in the top 10.