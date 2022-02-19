News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk villages could go 48 hours without power

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:57 PM February 19, 2022
A large fallen tree is blocking an entire road on Low Road in Keswick.

Many falling trees damaged power lines, cutting off some areas in Norfolk from electricity. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Swathes of Norfolk remain powerless following outages caused by Storm Eunice yesterday.

UK Power Networks said that their engineers are rushed off their feet trying to restore power to the region.

Those areas that remain without power supply includes Little Massingham, Brinton, Sisland, Hapton, Starston, Bungay, Kenninghall and more.

By the time they are due to be fixed tomorrow afternoon, some areas will have been without power for 48 hours.

Other areas, however, have had their power restored.

This includes Swaffham, Pentney, Horsford, Long Stratton and Buxton.

UK Power Networks has said that 2,000 properties in Norfolk remain without power after the electricity network suffered "a month's worth of faults in a day" due to strong winds.

The firm, which provides electricity to the East and South East of England, suffered damage in more than 1,800 locations.

In a statement from the firm, a spokesman said: "Our teams have restored power to more than 90pc of properties affected and are prioritising damage affecting the largest groups of customers first.

"We are working hard to restore the majority of power supplies by the end of Sunday if not sooner.

"We understand that some customers may have been without electricity for longer than we would usually expect, due to the extensive damage caused by Storm Eunice.

"Customers entitled to a payment in line with the Electricity Guaranteed Standards will be contacted proactively by our teams."

In Suffolk, 6,700 homes remain without power.

Have you been impacted by power outages across Norfolk? Contact newsdesknorfolk@archant.co.uk.

