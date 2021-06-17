Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England

Published: 12:59 PM June 17, 2021

Blakeney has been named one of the most beautiful villages in England by the Telegraph, one of two Norfolk locations in the list. - Credit: Malcolm Bubb

Two picture-perfect Norfolk villages have been named among the most beautiful to visit in England by The Telegraph.

With holidays abroad off the cards for many for the time being, people are instead opting for a summer staycation.

From community spirit to crabbing spots, The Telegraph has rounded up its top pics of English villages to visit in 2021.

Two places in Norfolk have made the list, Blakeney and Burnham Market.

Blakeney Harbour. - Credit: Lesley Buckley

Blakeney was described as "one of Norfolk's prettiest coastal villages, with its small flint cottages in the back lanes and a narrow, winding high street".

It also said that the quayside is a prime spot for crabbing and lists Blakeney Point among the highlights.

Burnham Market has been named one of the most beautiful villages in England. - Credit: Ian Burt

Burnham Market was described as "one of Norfolk's classic brick-and-flint villages, with Georgian houses clustered around a broad central green".

Its selection of clothing and craft shops was also praised and it recommended going to Gurneys for fresh and local fish.

Blakeney was also named in The Telegraph's list of Britain's best seaside villages this week.



Suffolk villages Orford and Walberswick also made the list.