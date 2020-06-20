Road closed after ‘serious collision’ in Norfolk village

New Buckenham Road at the junction with Mill Road. PHOTO: Google Archant

A serious crash has closed a road in a Norfolk village this afternoon.

Norfolk Police were called to New Buckenham Road at the junction of Mill Road on the B1077 at around 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon, June 20.

Taking to Twitter, officers said: “Road closed. Police on scene at a serious road traffic collision in area of New Buckenham Road, Mill Road, B1077, New Buckenham.”