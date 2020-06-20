Search

Advanced search

Road closed after ‘serious collision’ in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 15:04 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 20 June 2020

New Buckenham Road at the junction with Mill Road. PHOTO: Google

New Buckenham Road at the junction with Mill Road. PHOTO: Google

Archant

A serious crash has closed a road in a Norfolk village this afternoon.

Norfolk Police were called to New Buckenham Road at the junction of Mill Road on the B1077 at around 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon, June 20.

Taking to Twitter, officers said: “Road closed. Police on scene at a serious road traffic collision in area of New Buckenham Road, Mill Road, B1077, New Buckenham.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Retired ambulance driver admits performing lewd act on himself in Tesco

Tesco Extra, Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston. Picture: Bill Smith

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Forty care homes in Norfolk dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

There are about 40 care homes in Norfolk with coronavirus cases. Pic: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

‘It’s cheaper to stay closed’: Pub owners’ bleak view on reopening

Dawn Hopkins, The Rose. Pic: Archant

Vandals destroy five-year-old’s lovingly made ‘fairy hideaway’ in woods

Vandals have destroyed a child's handmade fairy hideaway in Bluebell Woods. Picture: Sheila Denton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road closed after ‘serious collision’ in Norfolk village

New Buckenham Road at the junction with Mill Road. PHOTO: Google

Woman stabbed to death was found in grounds of former mental hospital

The derelict building of the former St Andrew's Hospital in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Evelyn-Simak/Geograph

Anger over litter strewn outside Wetherspoons

Litter has been strewn outside a Wetherspoon's pub, The Bell Hotel, in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Retired ambulance driver admits performing lewd act on himself in Tesco

Tesco Extra, Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston. Picture: Bill Smith

‘Stunning’ piece of wild coastal scenery up for sale at £500,000

Barrow Common, a “'very special'” stretch of the north Norfolk landscape overlooking Brancaster Staithe, is up for sale with a guide price of £500,000. The site includes a former Second World War radar station and air raid shelter. Picture: Brown & Co
Drive 24