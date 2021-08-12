What is the meaning behind some of Norfolk's strange village names?
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Norfolk is home to hundreds of villages many with peculiar or interesting names, just last week a village was named after a new virus.
Here are the meanings of some of our county's village names.
Castle Rising
This village's name means 'Risa's people' or 'Hrsing', which means 'dwellers at the brushwood place', the word 'castle' was added because of the Norman castle located in the area.
Weston Longville
You may also want to watch:
The village's name means 'west farm settlement', with the 'Longville' part named after Longueville-sur-Scie in Normandy, France.
This is due to Domesday Book recorded that the manor was under the ownership of the Bishop of Bayeux.
Most Read
- 1 Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre
- 2 One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk
- 3 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down
- 4 'We could be split up' - Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home
- 5 7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers
- 6 'Just not sustainable': Trio of Norfolk venues scale back opening hours
- 7 Sodden floorboards and pet fur - couple's holiday let nightmare
- 8 'I don't feel safe here anymore' - Neighbours speak out after city brawl
- 9 Man with 'heart of gold' named after fatal A12 Blythburgh crash
- 10 'Ending the magic' - despair over Disney departure from Norwich
Wimbotsham
Wimbotsham means 'Winebaud's village' or 'Winebaud's hemmed-in land'.
Thorpe Abbotts
The village's name means 'abbot's outlying farm' and the village is in the Domesday Book of 1085 under the name of Thorp and is said to be king's land, in the charge of William de Noyers.
Hoe
Hoe's name means 'Hill-spur'.
Hoe is thought to have belonged to the abbey of Ely, founded by St. Audrey or Etheldra, and was held by Ralph son of Ivo, of the abbot, and afterwards by the king.
Runcton Holme
The village's name means 'settlement on an island' which it is thought denotes a trackway or an enclosed settlement.
Ringstead
The village's name means 'ring place', which is thought to refer to a stone circle or round topographical feature.
Interestingly, Ordinance Survey names the village Ringstead, while its village sign says Great Ringstead, historically the 'great' was to distinguish it from its medieval neighbour, Barrett Ringstead.
Trunch
Trunch is thought to mean 'upland wood', however this is not certain with an official meaning never agreed upon.
Kirby Bedon
The name means 'church farm' or 'church village' and it was previously held by the Bidun family in the 12th century, which is perhaps where the 'Bedon' comes from.
Sidestrand
The name Sidestrand is thought to derive from the old English word sid, meaning broad or spacious, and the Danish word strond, meaning shore.
Sloley
Sloley comes from seventh century English which effectively means wood or clearing where sloe plants grow.