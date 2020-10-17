‘Most people abide by the rules’ - village car boot sale bouncing back from lockdown

Bernard Barron, organiser of the Rollesby car boot sale. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Archant

Every week, hundreds of bargain hunters descend on a Norfolk village’s playing field.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stall holders John and Brenda Luesey. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Stall holders John and Brenda Luesey. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Since the easing of lockdown restrictions in June, sellers at the Rollesby car boot sale, near Great Yarmouth, have been back at their pitches looking for a return to normality following the coronvirus outbreak.

Held every Saturday, the car boot sale has bounced back after weeks of enforced closures, with strict safety measures in place.

Organiser Barnard Barron said: “Things have been fine, it’s only when it rains that it isn’t so good.

“Everything is in place with the signs and people know what they are meant to be doing when they walk around with social distancing and wearing masks.

Locksmith Alan Tyrrell. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Locksmith Alan Tyrrell. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

“We have got hand sanitising stations in the toilets and we have proper facilities for people to wash their hands.

“We started again at the end of June and it hasn’t been too bad, the only weeks we have lost have been due to the weather.

“We are quite happy. It’s outside and most people abide by the rules - no one seems to be worrying too much.

You may also want to watch:

“When we first came back people were nervous and wearing masks but now it is not so bad.”

Despite the added safety measures, the knock-on effect of a summer without tourists in Great Yarmouth is being felt in the surrounding area.

Stall holder Brenda Luesey said: “It is slower this year than usual because there are not so many holidaymakers which we tend to rely on.

“For us, it is a paying hobby because we are retired, so thankfully we don’t rely on it.

“The weather hasn’t been for us either. It was lovely when we were locked down but it has been rubbish all September and October.”

John Luesey said: “Social distancing can be a bit hit-and-miss. Some people do stick to it but others couldn’t care less.”

For locksmith Alan Tyrrell, the events were returning to normal.

He said: “Since we came out of lockdown it has been busier than ever for me. If anyone can tell me why that would be brilliant, but I don’t know.

“People still need locks and emergencies happen, and there seems to have been a backlog, so it has been alright.

“The car boots and market sales I go to have been to about the same as before lockdown so there isn’t a massive difference, and most people are quite cautious.”