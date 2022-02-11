Go ahead given to huge windfarm nearly 30 miles off Norfolk coast
- Credit: IAN BURT
An application to build a windfarm off the coast of Norfolk has been given the green light.
Swedish energy giant Vattenfall has been granted development consent by the Planning Inspectorate for its Norfolk Vanguard windfarm.
Consent for the windfarm was previously given approval by the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy in July 2020.
However, the decision was quashed by a High Court order last year, following concerns raised about the impact on the Norfolk countryside that would be created by the infrastructure needed to support the windfarm.
But today, on February 11, 2022, the project was awarded development consent to go ahead.
Norfolk Vanguard is one of two windfarms proposed by Vattenfall.
The other, Norfolk Boreas, was given the green light in December last year.
Most Read
- 1 WATCH: Norfolk's largest reuse shop opens at tip
- 2 Norfolk's ‘James Bond’ drugs gang leader stripped of his remaining assets
- 3 Tucked away Courtyard re-opening with new owners
- 4 Drivers could be hit with extra £70 fines under new council powers
- 5 Van driver in his 30s dies after serious collision on north Suffolk road
- 6 Caught on camera: Gang trying to scam online car sellers
- 7 'Inadequate NHS care' for UEA student found dead in room, inquest told
- 8 Huge new city student apartment plans approved
- 9 Teen looking to expand grazing board firm after 'crazy' first six months
- 10 Yacht to be escorted by police across East Anglia
Vattenfall have said the two projects combined could power more than 3.9 million homes in the United Kingdom.
The onshore cable route for would span 40 miles from Necton to Happisburgh.
Vattenfall has pledged a £15m community fund for projects in Norfolk.