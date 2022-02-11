Go ahead given to huge windfarm nearly 30 miles off Norfolk coast

Plans for the Norfolk Vanguard windfarm by Vattenfall have been given the go ahead by the Planning Inspectorate. - Credit: IAN BURT

An application to build a windfarm off the coast of Norfolk has been given the green light.

Swedish energy giant Vattenfall has been granted development consent by the Planning Inspectorate for its Norfolk Vanguard windfarm.

Consent for the windfarm was previously given approval by the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy in July 2020.

However, the decision was quashed by a High Court order last year, following concerns raised about the impact on the Norfolk countryside that would be created by the infrastructure needed to support the windfarm.

But today, on February 11, 2022, the project was awarded development consent to go ahead.

Norfolk Vanguard is one of two windfarms proposed by Vattenfall.

The other, Norfolk Boreas, was given the green light in December last year.

Vattenfall have said the two projects combined could power more than 3.9 million homes in the United Kingdom.

The onshore cable route for would span 40 miles from Necton to Happisburgh.

Vattenfall has pledged a £15m community fund for projects in Norfolk.