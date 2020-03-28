Heartfelt messages and photos sent to grandparents during lockdown

With families across the country unable to visit one another due to the coronavirus lockdown, being able to spend time with loved ones is something sorely missed by many.

Many are managing to stay in touch using modern technology such as video chatting, but others across Norfolk have taken the chance to send a photograph of youngsters to their grandparents.

Attached are messages of love, telling them how much they miss them and what they are planning on doing when it is safe to visit once again.

Some of the messages sent so far include those from families who live next door to their older relatives, and a photograph all the way from Bermuda to their grandparents in Sheringham.

If you would like to tell your grandparents how much you’re missing them, please submit a photograph and your message to sarah.ravencroft@archant.co.uk

