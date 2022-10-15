Two further bird cases confirmed in Norfolk

Two further bird flu cases have been confirmed in Norfolk - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A further two cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Norfolk - bringing the total number of cases in the county this month to 16.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency confirmed a highly-pathogenic strain of avian influenza at a premises near Hingham and at another site near Wymondham.

The agency confirmed that all poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone were declared around each of the premises.

The latest outbreaks come after 90,000 turkeys at a farm near Holt were culled after bird flu was confirmed at the site.

On October 12 a mandatory housing order was put in place, requiring all captive birds across Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex to be kept indoors, including free-range poultry and backyard hobby flocks, to stop the virus spreading.

Chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said the lockdown was no cause for complacency, as biosecurity is estimated to be 20 times more effective than housing at limiting exposure to the disease.

The situation is expected to worsen as we head into winter as the return of migrating birds bring the potential for more outbreaks in the coming months.

Poultry keepers and members of the public should report dead wild birds to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77 and keepers should report suspicion of disease to APHA on 03000 200 301.







