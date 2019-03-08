Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norfolk TV presenter's tribute to Ayrton Senna who died 25 years ago

PUBLISHED: 20:59 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:59 01 May 2019

ayrton senna

ayrton senna

Archant

A Norfolk sports presenter has laid a flower from his garden at the former Norwich home of three time world Formula 1 champion Ayrton Senna who died 25 years ago today.

Ayrton Senna (right) pictured with Martin Brundle at Snetterton in 1983. PIC: Denise Bradley.Ayrton Senna (right) pictured with Martin Brundle at Snetterton in 1983. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Senna died following an accident while leading the San Marino Grand Prix for Williams on May 1 1994 and to mark the anniversary Jake Humphrey laid a flower from his garden at the Norwich home where the Brazilian used to live before he entered F1.

You may also want to watch:

Senna, who went onto drive for Toleman, Lotus, Mclaren and Williams, had lived there while racing single seaters back in 1981.

Mr Humphrey tweeted: “People around the world are remembering the great #AyrtonSenna today. I've just taken a flower from my garden & laid it here as a mark of respect.”

That tragic weekend also saw the death of Austrian driver Roland Ratzenberger who was killed in an accident during qualifying.

Most Read

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

New 110-home development plus primary school for Norfolk town

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

New items on the menu at McDonald’s are a hit with customers

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New 110-home development plus primary school for Norfolk town

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land

Judge praises Norwich stabbing victim who attended court despite serious threats

Ashley Anderson who admitted GBH with intent. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

WATCH: The PinkUn Norwich City Show #177 – Premier League party time!

The PinkUn Show is in the mood for a Premier League party! Join our Norwich City show and its guests, live from Departure Lounge in the centre of the fine city.

Hospital criticised for ‘paying lip service to paperwork’ after elderly patient falls out of bed, inquest hears

Doreen Scoles, 86, died on August 16, 2018, at Dereham Hospital, after being discharged from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital just three days before. Picture: Shanie Creasy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists