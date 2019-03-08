Norfolk TV presenter's tribute to Ayrton Senna who died 25 years ago

ayrton senna Archant

A Norfolk sports presenter has laid a flower from his garden at the former Norwich home of three time world Formula 1 champion Ayrton Senna who died 25 years ago today.

Ayrton Senna (right) pictured with Martin Brundle at Snetterton in 1983. PIC: Denise Bradley. Ayrton Senna (right) pictured with Martin Brundle at Snetterton in 1983. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Senna died following an accident while leading the San Marino Grand Prix for Williams on May 1 1994 and to mark the anniversary Jake Humphrey laid a flower from his garden at the Norwich home where the Brazilian used to live before he entered F1.

Senna, who went onto drive for Toleman, Lotus, Mclaren and Williams, had lived there while racing single seaters back in 1981.

Mr Humphrey tweeted: “People around the world are remembering the great #AyrtonSenna today. I've just taken a flower from my garden & laid it here as a mark of respect.”

That tragic weekend also saw the death of Austrian driver Roland Ratzenberger who was killed in an accident during qualifying.