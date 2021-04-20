Norfolk tulip fields burst into colour

Published: 10:58 AM April 20, 2021

Nuria (left) takes a photo of her friend Marcia amongst rows of tulips which have burst into colour in fields near King's Lynn - Credit: Joe GIddens

When it's spring again, I'll bring again, tulips from King's Lynn.

Fields near the town have erupted into a sea of colour as the flowers bloom.

Belmont Nurseries, the UK's largest commercial grower of outdoor tulips, plans to offer socially-distanced visits to its tulip fields at Hillington to raise funds for the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House - Credit: Joe GIddens

Belmont Nurseries, the UK's largest commercial grower of outdoor tulips, plans to offer socially distanced visits to its bulb fields at Hillington to raise funds for a local hospice.

The colourful spectacle draws visitors from far and wide each April. But the grower was forced to close its fields to the public during the first lockdown.

Marcia from Norwich walks amongst thousands of tulips which have burst into colour at Hillington, near King's Lynn - Credit: Joe GIddens

Visitors will be asked to wear a face covering upon entry to the fields, with admission by advance ticket only, for sale online and priced at £3 per person for a 45-minute slot.

Funds raised will help support The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House in Hillington.

Colourful rows of tulips stretch as far as the eye can see at Hillington, near King's Lynn - Credit: Joe GIddens

Belmont Nurseries has teamed up with village pub, restaurant and hotel the Ffolkes Arms, which is near to the fields, so guests can use its facilities during their visit.

Bookings can be made via https://www.norfolktulips.co.uk/.

A sprinkler waters the tulip fields at Hillington, which has seen no rain in over a week - Credit: Joe Giddens



