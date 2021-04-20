Norfolk tulip fields burst into colour
- Credit: Joe GIddens
When it's spring again, I'll bring again, tulips from King's Lynn.
Fields near the town have erupted into a sea of colour as the flowers bloom.
Belmont Nurseries, the UK's largest commercial grower of outdoor tulips, plans to offer socially distanced visits to its bulb fields at Hillington to raise funds for a local hospice.
The colourful spectacle draws visitors from far and wide each April. But the grower was forced to close its fields to the public during the first lockdown.
Visitors will be asked to wear a face covering upon entry to the fields, with admission by advance ticket only, for sale online and priced at £3 per person for a 45-minute slot.
Funds raised will help support The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House in Hillington.
Belmont Nurseries has teamed up with village pub, restaurant and hotel the Ffolkes Arms, which is near to the fields, so guests can use its facilities during their visit.
Bookings can be made via https://www.norfolktulips.co.uk/.
