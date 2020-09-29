‘Nature never stops’: tree surgery firm grows during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 11:54 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 29 September 2020
A Norfolk tree surgery firm has seen business significantly grow during the pandemic following an increase in customer demand.
Golden Tree Surgeons has expanded its team and invested in new equipment to keep up with work to maintain trees and hedgerows across East Anglia after seeing a rise in people wanting to maintain trees on their properties during lockdown.
The west Norfolk firm was set up by arboriculturist Edward Benton, who said it was “no stranger to working through challenging times”, having dealt with a recession in 2008 not long after being set up.
Mr Benton said: “It’s safe to say we’ve worked through some pretty interesting times over the years, but nature never stops, and trees tend to be a bit more predictable than people and economies.”
The company is recruiting more team members and wants to hear from experienced arboriculturists and students.
