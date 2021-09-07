People in Norfolk second most likely to find buried treasure
- Credit: Archant
There's treasure in the fields and lanes of Norfolk - and here are the figures to prove it.
People in Nelson's County are the second most likely in the country to stumble upon a piece of buried treasure, new analysis of data shows.
There have been 8,775 pieces of buried treasure found in England, Wales and Northern Ireland from 2012 to 2019, according to government data.
Norfolk has long been a haven for treasure hunters, with the county seeing the highest number of finds in the seven-year period - 917.
A study by jewellerybox.co.uk, using the data and population figures from the Office for National Statistics, found people on the Isle Wight are most likely to come into contact with treasure, with 129 finds per 100,000 people.
Norfolk came in close second, with a rate of 100. Suffolk's figure was 76.3.
Notable finds in Norfolk since 2012 include a Medieval chandelier and Bronze Age sword, as well as the pendant and necklace discovered by a student detectorist.
Most Read
- 1 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
- 2 Council investigates village sex club after complaints
- 3 A47 closed due to spillage of offal
- 4 9 of the best places to eat in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor
- 5 Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'
- 6 Grandfather left beaten and brusied in 'terrifying' raid on home
- 7 'A lot more work to do' - Piles of rubbish left after Sundown Festival
- 8 Body found in Norwich flat
- 9 Fresh details of Broads' boating tragedy revealed in interim report
- 10 Bid for 31 homes in village is approved
The biggest hoard of late Roman silver and gold in Britain was on the Suffolk-Norfolk border at Hoxne, in 1992.
It included 14,865 gold, silver and bronze Roman coins and 200 pieces of silver tableware and gold jewellery.
A bone found at Sedgeford, near Heacham, in 2003, was also found to contain 20 gold coins dating from the 1st century.
Nineteen other coins were found nearby on the Iron Age site.
Dr Helen Geake, who looks after treasure finds for Norfolk, said there were three main reasons for the area's high rate.
"We have a lot of metal detectorists," she said. "We have been working very closely with people who find things for longer than anywhere else.
"We have a lot of arable land so there's land for them to go on, and a lot of people who knows farmers."
She said the third reason came from the county's history - Norfolk was historically a rich county, meaning that there were more items of interest for people to leave behind or lose over the years.