Trains to run at lower speeds as Storm Ciara hits

Network Rail has asked Greater Anglia to run its trains at a lower speed on Sunday and Monday. Photo: Greater Anglia Greater Anglia

The region's train operator has been asked to run its services at lower speeds ahead of Storm Ciara's arrival.

Rail passengers have been advised to check before they travel on Sunday, February 9 and Monday, February 10.

Network Rail has asked Greater Anglia to run its trains at lower speeds on Sunday, which means that fewer trains will be able to run and journeys will take longer. A revised timetable will be published on the Greater Anglia website.

People who live near the railway have also been asked to tie down or move inside garden furniture, trampolines and gazebos which could be blown onto the railway.

If overhead lines are damaged, the body said Network Rail might have to wait until wind speeds subside so engineers can work at height or with certain machinery to make repairs - which could be as late as Monday, potentially disrupting the morning commute.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: "We're keeping a very close eye on weather forecasts and will keep customers updated with as much notice as possible if our train services are disrupted.

"Our priority is to run a safe service for our customers and staff."

