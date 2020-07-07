A11 and A47 delays expected due to abnormal load

An abnormal load will travel through Norfolk along the A11 and A47 on Thursday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Road users in Norfolk are warned to expect delays on some of the county’s major routes later this week as an abnormal load makes its way to the coast.

A 2.5-metre wide, 36-metre long offshore gas pipe making its way up the country from Portsmouth on the south coast will reach Norfolk on Thursday morning, July 9.

From 9.30am it is scheduled to be transported along the A11, A47 and A149 before moving onto the B1141, A1243 and South Denes Rd before reaching its destination, the Great Yarmouth Port on South Beach Parade.

The unusually long and wide load is expected to cause some delays to traffic on these roads – especially the typically busier A11 and A47.

