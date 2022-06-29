News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk towns and villages which have received national recognition in 2022

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:42 PM June 29, 2022
Ducks on the pond at Great Massingham. Picture: Ian Burt

Ducks on the pond at Great Massingham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

From the UK's most romantic staycation spot to one of the best places to live, it's no wonder so many people decide to set down roots in Norfolk.

Here are some of our towns and villages which have been recognised on the national stage this year.

Brancaster

Launch of the new quay at Brancaster Staithe. PHOTO: IAN BURTCOPY:Chris HillFOR:EDP NewsEDP pics

The quay at Brancaster Staithe in Norfolk - Credit: IAN BURT

This village was named as one the UK's most upmarket seaside towns and it was even likened to The Hamptons by estate agents, Savills, and the Telegraph.

The average house price is £837,105 and it was praised for having "plenty of life, 12 months of the year", while also being described as "the next 'Chelsea-On-Sea".

Overstrand

The beach at Overstrand. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The beach at Overstrand. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

With an average house price of £378,054, Overstrand also featured in the Telegraph list of upmarket seaside towns in the 'towns on the rise' category.

It was described as having a wide range of amenities including the two-AA rosette and four-star pub, the White Horse Inn, and Belfry Primary School.

Burnham Market

Burnham Market

Burnham Market is rated one of the country's top villages to live in - Credit: Chris Bishop

This village was named among the UK's poshest places to live by the Telegraph.

The average house price is £826,770 and the village was praised for its antique shops, fashionable hotels and restaurants.  

It was also named as one of the most beautiful villages in the UK and Ireland by Condé Nast Traveller.

Wells

The picturesque harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea, with boats basking in beautiful sunshine. Picture: DE

The picturesque harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea, with boats basking in beautiful sunshine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

Wells was named as one of the UK's most romantic places for a staycation by holiday lettings company, Holiday Cottages.

It described the town's "outstanding beauty" which is perfect for couples looking for a "beautiful beach getaway."

Great Massingham

Ducks on the pond at Great Massingham. Picture: Ian Burt

Ducks on the pond at Great Massingham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

This village was named as one of the best places to live in the UK by the Best Places to Live guide for 2022.

The judges wrote: "With its huge, picturesque green, complete with duck pond, and brilliant community spirit, village life is at its most idyllic here."

Aldborough

Aldborough Village Byline: Sonya Duncan

Aldborough Village Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Aldborough was named as one of the UK's best up and coming areas by the Sunday Times.

The village, just south of Cromer, was praised for its historic houses around the huge village green.

Brooke

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Brooke was also named as one of the UK's best up and coming areas by the Sunday Times.

The village, south of Norwich, was described as a "great little village with pub, shops and a cricket team".


