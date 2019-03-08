Homes in these 70 Norfolk towns and villages are getting money-saving water meters

Anglia Water plans to install water meters in 4,000 homes across Norfolk. File photo. Picture: UTILITY SUPPLIES Archant

Residents in 70 Norfolk villages and towns will have new meters installed as part of a plan to help people curb their water usage and slash bills.

Anglia Water, which is installing the meters, said they had so far been successful in reducing people's water bills.

A spokesperson for the water company said: “An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “As part of our long-term plan to ensure the sustainability of water supplies for the future, we've found customers with water meters use around 15pc less water simply by being more aware of their usage.

“We are planning to install around 4,000 meters this year, whilst also giving out advice on how to save water and supply customers with water saving products wherever possible. Switching to a water meter is completely free for all customers who apply to Anglian Water and there is always the option to revert back within two years if you're not happy.”

The spokesman said the process to change the meter usually takes less than an hour.

“The scheme will see Anglian Water install water meters and water efficiency devices in customers' homes in a bid to help families and individuals reduce the amount of water they use, and the amount they pay in their bills. The process to change to a meter is quick and easy and should take no more than one hour to complete. In most cases, customers do not even need to be at home whilst the work is carried out, providing customers with a free and easy way to change meter.”

The villages and towns were residents will be getting meters are: Ashill, Ashwellthorpe and Fundenhall, Attleboroough, Beachamwell, Beeston St Andrew, Besthorpe, Brandon, Brettenham, Bunwell, Carbrooke, Carleton Roade, Castle Acre, Caston, Cockley Cley, Cranworth, Croxton, Deopham, Forncett, Foulden, Fransham, Garvestone, Gooderstone, Great Cressingham, Great Dunham, Great Ellingham, Griston, Hardingham, Hilborough, Hingham, Hockham, Holme Hale, Ickburgh, Kimberley, Little Cressingham, Little Dunham, Little Ellingham, Merton, Mileham, Morley, Mundford, narboroough, Necton, New Buckenham, North Pickenham, Northwold, Old Buckenham, Ovington, Oxborough, Rocklands, Saham Toney, Santon Downham, Scarning, Scoulton, Shipdham, Shropham, South Acre, South Pickenham, Sporle With Palgrave, Stow Bedon, Swaffham, Tacolneston, Thetford, Thompson, Watton, Weeting-Wtih-Broomhill, Wendling, West Acre, Whinburgh And Westfield, Wicklewood, Wretham, Wymondham and Yaxham.