Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Homes in these 70 Norfolk towns and villages are getting money-saving water meters

PUBLISHED: 13:42 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 18 April 2019

Anglia Water plans to install water meters in 4,000 homes across Norfolk. File photo. Picture: UTILITY SUPPLIES

Anglia Water plans to install water meters in 4,000 homes across Norfolk. File photo. Picture: UTILITY SUPPLIES

Archant

Residents in 70 Norfolk villages and towns will have new meters installed as part of a plan to help people curb their water usage and slash bills.

Anglia Water, which is installing the meters, said they had so far been successful in reducing people's water bills.

A spokesperson for the water company said: “An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “As part of our long-term plan to ensure the sustainability of water supplies for the future, we've found customers with water meters use around 15pc less water simply by being more aware of their usage.

“We are planning to install around 4,000 meters this year, whilst also giving out advice on how to save water and supply customers with water saving products wherever possible. Switching to a water meter is completely free for all customers who apply to Anglian Water and there is always the option to revert back within two years if you're not happy.”

The spokesman said the process to change the meter usually takes less than an hour.

“The scheme will see Anglian Water install water meters and water efficiency devices in customers' homes in a bid to help families and individuals reduce the amount of water they use, and the amount they pay in their bills. The process to change to a meter is quick and easy and should take no more than one hour to complete. In most cases, customers do not even need to be at home whilst the work is carried out, providing customers with a free and easy way to change meter.”

The villages and towns were residents will be getting meters are: Ashill, Ashwellthorpe and Fundenhall, Attleboroough, Beachamwell, Beeston St Andrew, Besthorpe, Brandon, Brettenham, Bunwell, Carbrooke, Carleton Roade, Castle Acre, Caston, Cockley Cley, Cranworth, Croxton, Deopham, Forncett, Foulden, Fransham, Garvestone, Gooderstone, Great Cressingham, Great Dunham, Great Ellingham, Griston, Hardingham, Hilborough, Hingham, Hockham, Holme Hale, Ickburgh, Kimberley, Little Cressingham, Little Dunham, Little Ellingham, Merton, Mileham, Morley, Mundford, narboroough, Necton, New Buckenham, North Pickenham, Northwold, Old Buckenham, Ovington, Oxborough, Rocklands, Saham Toney, Santon Downham, Scarning, Scoulton, Shipdham, Shropham, South Acre, South Pickenham, Sporle With Palgrave, Stow Bedon, Swaffham, Tacolneston, Thetford, Thompson, Watton, Weeting-Wtih-Broomhill, Wendling, West Acre, Whinburgh And Westfield, Wicklewood, Wretham, Wymondham and Yaxham.

Most Read

Investigation launched into cause of chemical fire at cleaning products factory

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses. Photo: John Ellerby

Drivers slam ‘misleading’ signs which saw them handed tickets in permit parking zone

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich family stranded in India after airline collapse quoted £16,000 for flights home

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in single-vehicle crash on country road

A man died in a fatal collision at Lessingham, near Stalham in north Norfolk. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Why moving to Cromer is a ‘dream come true’ for BBC Look East weather girl

Look East weather presenter Alex Dolan and her dog, Hazel in her new home of Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday - Press Conference RECAP

Daniel Farke might be weighing up changes for Norwich City's Good Friday Championship meeting with Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich family stranded in India after airline collapse quoted £16,000 for flights home

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard

Norwich gift shop raises £5,000 for charity from plastic bag charge

Aaron Roberts - owner of Gifted in Castle Mall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists