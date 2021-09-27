Towns and villages across Norfolk to get a Covid memorial plaque

Published: 1:51 PM September 27, 2021

Lady Dannatt (centre) with the Covid memorial plaque. Left to right is Peter Wilson (Vice Lord-Lieutenant), Melinda Raker and Mary Rudd (both Deputy Lieutenant) and Chris Gribble. - Credit: Mary Rudd

A plaque has been commissioned for every parish and town council across Norfolk to recognise the work of communities during the pandemic.

In order to highlight the unity displayed by people throughout the Covid-19 crisis, Lady Dannatt, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, has approved the plans.

The plaque will use the design skills of Norwich University of the Arts graduate Ruby Douglass and the wording from a team at Norwich’s National Centre for Writing.

“The style of lettering and shape of the plaque were chosen as a visual way to celebrate the community overcoming such a difficult year,” said Miss Douglass.

Norwich’s National Centre for Writing selected Norfolk-born sociologist Harriet Martineau’s famous quote ‘live your best and act your best and think your best today' for the wording.

The cost of the project has been covered by sponsorship from Adnams, the Red Socks Charitable Trust, the Geoffrey Watling Charity, the Pennycress Trust, the Kip and Alison Bertram Trust and the Sybil Cholmondeley Trust.

Parish and town councils, which have not made an application for a plaque already, should email: Wellbeing@NorfolkALC.gov.uk.