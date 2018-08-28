Town lures in shoppers with golden triangles treasure hunt

One Norfolk town has come up with a novel way to tempt shoppers to the high street — a treasure hunt to find hidden golden triangles worth free money.

The Diss Heritage Triangle Trust has started its unusual promotion today with 10 little golden triangles hidden inside shops around the historic centre of the South Norfolk market town.

Nine of the triangles are worth £25 each, but the tenth is worth £250. Each has a unique number on its base through no-one will know which one is the extra special triangle until a sealed envelope is opened at the St Nicholas Christmas Fayre in Diss on December 9.

Project manager Sheila Moss King said: “The idea is to encourage shoppers to discovery all the lovely independent shops.

“The Triangle Trust was looking at some sort of promotion and we thought this would be a fun idea. Hopefully people will take the time to look around the shops as well as hunting to the golden triangles.

“The traders have all been enthusiastic and there was quite a rush to be one of the shops to have a triangle. I’m the only person who knows where they are all hidden.

“They are not very big, only about 3cm along the case, so I don’t know how long it will take people to find them. But they will stay there until they have all been found with the special £250 triangle only been revealed when we opened the envelope at the St Nicholas Christmas Fayre.

“Hopefully this will bring more people to the Triangle – and getting lots to walk up Mere Street.”

Customers who find one of the hidden treasures should take it to the shop till where they will be given a signed voucher. The voucher entitles the winner to £25, which they can redeem at the St Nicholas Fayre, where they will discover if they found the extra special one and have their prize upgraded to £250.

In the event that all the Triangles have not all been found by then, the hunt will continue. It is possible that the £250 one might still be ‘out there’.