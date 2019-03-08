Here are all the pictures from the Great Yarmouth Pride event
PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 29 June 2019
Members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community came together for the first Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride event, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.
Hundreds of rainbow-clad revellers descended on the seafront to celebrate the Local LGBTQ+ community.
As well as celebrating the community, organiser Kyle Hussey, also known as Eva Jenna-Talia, hoped to highlight the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York, which sparked the liberation of LGBTQ+ rights.
"This is important because it has never been done before in Great Yarmouth. Last night we had a candlelight vigil which burnt throughout the night," the 32-year-old from Caister said.
Jane, who transitioned seven years ago, said despite the long-term improvements in trans rights "there is quite a lot of hatred".
"I came today because I think Pride should be everywhere - we are in a harmful society.
"Things have got better for the long term, but recently things have got worse. There are a lot of feminists - TERFs (trans exclusionary radical feminists) who don't recognise us as women and don't want us being a part of Pride," she said.
Kieron Smith, 28, and Aaron Honeyman, 21, both from Great Yarmouth attended the Pride event in support.
Mr Smith said: "We came down because we would like to support it. When I heard about two girls getting beaten on the bus, we wanted to give our support.
"It shows we have nothing against it. That it is good for the community," Mr Honeyman added.
Following the parade, a range of acts including home-grown drag queens, artists as well as a Kylie Minogue impersonator and singer Neil Francis all performed at the event.
Ahead of the event, Mr Hussey said: "Everyone is welcome. No-one is going to be turned away as long as they come with an open mind to celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Great Yarmouth and all they have to offer."
According to recent figures from Norfolk Police, 36 transgender hate crimes were recorded in the year of 2018 to 2019.