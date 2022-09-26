Norfolk location and military vehicles to feature in new BBC SAS drama

Jeeps purchased from the Norfolk Military Vehicle Group have been used in the upcoming BBC drama SAS Rogue Heroes - Credit: BBC

A Norfolk location and Jeeps from the Norfolk Military Vehicle Group are to star in a new BBC SAS drama from the creators of Peaky Blinders.

SAS Rogue Heroes, an adaption of a book by Ben Macintyre by the writer of the Birmingham-based drama, Steven Knight about the creation of the Special Forces unit.

The story has been adapted by Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight - Credit: BBC

It will star Jack O'Connell and Dominic West and is expected to air on the BBC later this year.

And the series will see the Elveden Estate, near Thetford, double as a Cairo hospital as the series shows the SAS form during the North African Campaign in the Second World War.

The Elveden Estate will double as a Cairo hospital in the production - Credit: Mike Page

Creators also went to the Norfolk Military Vehicle Group for historical advice and to acquire authentic period vehicles.

One member Ian Clark, of North Walsham, received a call from the actual SAS headquarters in London telling him about the TV series and informing him the BBC needed his help to ensure the programme was accurate.

Ian Clark of North Walsham. - Credit: Archant

Mr Clark said: "I got the call from the SAS in London about two years ago and they told me all about the series and said the producers were looking for advice on Jeeps, trucks and colours, and things like that.

"They were also looking for two or three Jeeps and a truck.

SAS Rogue Heroes is expected to air on the BBC before the end of the year - Credit: BBC

"One member of the group, Dave Knudson, has six of them so he sold them the Jeeps and then we helped to find them a truck.

"They then painted them in desert colours and another member, John Morter, found them a command car they were looking for."

SAS Rogue Heroes has been filmed in Norfolk and Suffolk - Credit: BBC

Film crews also spent three weeks at RAF Bentwaters near Tunstall in Suffolk, which was used for plane shots, a desert camp and Jeep attacks.

Veterans still have their photos taken next to the sign - Credit: BCWM Archive

Mr Clark said he hoped to see Norfolk and the association's vehicles on screen in early November.

He added: "Norfolk Military Vehicle Group helped with it quite a lot.

"My teacher was in the SAS so it's a really interesting subject for me, he didn't say anything until he was 77, you tend to find that with the veteran's who did the most, they don't tend to say a lot about it.

Norfolk Military Vehicle Group was consulted on historical accuracy for the series - Credit: BBC

"We're not sure when it'll be shown, but according to the latest whispers we hope to see it in early November."

It comes after Norfolk locations were used in Boris Johnson drama This England and one of the county's antique yards featured in a new More4 series.