Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

'We now sleep in the pantry' - thatched cottage blaze couple move back in

PUBLISHED: 18:54 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:56 15 June 2019

Karen Roseberry outside Yeoman Cottage at Rockland All Saints, which they have just moved back into one year on from the fire. Picture: Simon Parkin

Karen Roseberry outside Yeoman Cottage at Rockland All Saints, which they have just moved back into one year on from the fire. Picture: Simon Parkin

Simon Parkin

A Norfolk couple who watched on helplessly as their Grade II listed thatched cottage went up in flames are now living in the charred aftermath of the blaze.

Paul Rutter and Karen Roseberry could only stand and watch helplessly as flames spread to the thatched roof of Yeoman's Cottage, in Rockland All Saints, near Attleborough, after a blaze broke out in the next door garage in June last year.

More than 70 firefighters spent several hours tackling a blaze which engulfed the roof of the pink cottage, which dates back to the 1630s, leaving it partially destroyed.

The blaze spreads from the garage to the thatched roof of Yeoman Cottage in Rockland All Saints. Picture: Karen RoseberryThe blaze spreads from the garage to the thatched roof of Yeoman Cottage in Rockland All Saints. Picture: Karen Roseberry

The couple have since been living in a house in the village belonging to children's book illustrator and political cartoonist Chris Riddell and his wife Jo.

But this week they moved back into the remains of the cottage living in ground floor rooms, including a makeshift bedroom in what had previously been the pantry.

Paul Rutter and Karen Roseberry amid the burnt out upstairs rooms of their thatched cottage at Rockland All Saints in the aftermath of the fire in June 2018. Picture: Denise BradleyPaul Rutter and Karen Roseberry amid the burnt out upstairs rooms of their thatched cottage at Rockland All Saints in the aftermath of the fire in June 2018. Picture: Denise Bradley

Ms Roseberry said: "Chris and Jo have been incredibly kind but we felt we are now able to move back in. It is a bit strange to be back. We have got candles because we have only got a single light because we are using electricity from a neighbour.

"Our bedroom is now in what was the pantry. People think it is very amusing that I am sleeping where all my wine stock was kept before the fire."

Fire spreads across the thatched roof of Yeoman Cottage in Rockland All Saints in June 2018. Picture: Karen RoseberryFire spreads across the thatched roof of Yeoman Cottage in Rockland All Saints in June 2018. Picture: Karen Roseberry

Following the fire villagers rallied to help removing 40-tonnes of charred debris and building a temporary tin roof to make the building watertight.

Work is currently underway on a striking new modern eco-building on the site of the garage that the couple plan to move into before work to rebuild the cottage begins.

Paul Rutter and Karen Roseberry in the aftermath of the fire at their thatched cottage at Rockland All Saints, looking at the reamins of the garage where it started. Picture: Denise BradleyPaul Rutter and Karen Roseberry in the aftermath of the fire at their thatched cottage at Rockland All Saints, looking at the reamins of the garage where it started. Picture: Denise Bradley

Ms Roseberry said: "We both had our big sixtieth birthdays this year and this is not quite how we envisaged it. Paul had thought he might be able to retire a bit early but it just as well he likes his job because he is going to have to work a bit longer."

Mr Rutter, an engineer involved in electrical appliance testing, now uses the fire, which was caused by a recharging lamp in the garage, in his training courses as an example of what can go wrong.

Karen Roseberry at Yeoman Cottage at Rockland All Saints, now boasting a temporary tin roof, one year on from the fire. Picture: Simon ParkinKaren Roseberry at Yeoman Cottage at Rockland All Saints, now boasting a temporary tin roof, one year on from the fire. Picture: Simon Parkin

After consulting with the listed building conservation officer, the couple plan to rebuild the cottage without its thatched roof probably opting instead for tiles.

"It is not because we are now frightended of thatch but because when we come to sell it it might put people off particularly knowing we have had a fire," said Ms Roseberry.

Karen Roseberry inside the former pantry at Yeoman Cottage at Rockland All Saints, which is now the bedroom one year on from the fire. Picture: Simon ParkinKaren Roseberry inside the former pantry at Yeoman Cottage at Rockland All Saints, which is now the bedroom one year on from the fire. Picture: Simon Parkin

One of the downstairs rooms at Yeomans Cottage that Paul Rutter and Karen Roseberry have moved back into one year on from the fire. Picture: Simon ParkinOne of the downstairs rooms at Yeomans Cottage that Paul Rutter and Karen Roseberry have moved back into one year on from the fire. Picture: Simon Parkin

Karen Roseberry in front of the under construction new building on the site of the former garage at Yeoman Cottage at Rockland All Saints. Picture: Simon ParkinKaren Roseberry in front of the under construction new building on the site of the former garage at Yeoman Cottage at Rockland All Saints. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Blow to town as ‘big national chain’ pulls out of opening new store

The Original Factory Shop has pulled out of a opening a store to replace Kerrys in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Coroner’s report released over death of Cromer teenager

Nyall Brown. Picture: Mearl Brown

Emergency services called after vehicle overturns in crash on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to a crash near Ashwellthorpe. Pic: Submitted.

WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage of latest Norfolk cliff collapse - and people ignoring warnings to stay away

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Chris Lakey: The Norwich City fixtures that prove a rethink is required

Russell Martin celebrates scoring for Norwich the last time City played at Anfield. It ended 1-1 - what chance of a repeat? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Blow to town as ‘big national chain’ pulls out of opening new store

The Original Factory Shop has pulled out of a opening a store to replace Kerrys in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Cyclists hit Norwich streets to disrupt traffic

Activists trying to raise awareness of climate change and the threat it poses to the planet have been staged a ‘critical mass’ bike ride around Norwich. Picture: Staff

‘Boris Johnson would demean our country’ - Norman Lamb reveals his choice for prime minister

Sir Norman Lamb, North Norfolk MP, was knighted in the Queen's Birthday Honours list. Photo: Antony Kelly

WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage of latest Norfolk cliff collapse - and people ignoring warnings to stay away

The debris left in the aftermath of a cliff collapse in Sidestrand. Pic: Chris Taylor (aerovisuals.co.uk)

Coroner’s report released over death of Cromer teenager

Nyall Brown. Picture: Mearl Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists