13-year-old from Norfolk named one of Britain's Best Young Drivers

Published: 5:04 PM October 5, 2021

Harvey Smith received his award for the Young Driver Challenge 2021 from TV presenter and motoring expert, Quentin Wilson - Credit: Young Driver

A 13-year-old boy from Hevingham was named one of Britain's Best Young Drivers at a national competition last weekend.

Harvey Smith impressed judges with his safe driving skills after taking part in the Young Driver Challenge 2021.

Harvey, who attends Aylsham High School, was one of 40 finalists to attend the competition held at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire on October 2.

The teenager said he enjoyed the event: “I had such a brilliant day, it was great to spend so much time behind the wheel with new instructors. I really love learning to drive and I’m proud of how well I’ve done to get to the final.

"It’s great to think that I’m improving my skills all the time so by the time I’m 17 I’ll already have that head-start of knowing how to safely control a car.”

Harvey Smith was praised for his safe driving skills at the Young Driver Challenge 2021 final - Credit: Young Driver

You may also want to watch:

The competition is organised by Young Driver, the UK's largest pre-17 driving school.

Competitors take part in a variety of activities to test their mettle, including reversing, parking, manoeuvring a slalom, handling junctions and independent driving.

One in five newly qualified drivers in the UK have an accident within six months of passing their test.

The Young Driver scheme hopes to change this by teaching the next generation of drivers be safe on the roads through earlier education.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: “It’s been a great final, the drivers all performed amazingly. Harvey should feel very proud of himself, it’s a fantastic achievement.

"Anyone watching the finalists drive can see how beneficial it is learning at such a young age.

"These teens take the responsibility of being a safe driver very seriously and they show great control of the cars. They’ll take that forward with them as they learn on the road at 17 and then as qualified drivers.

"But beyond showing us how great their driving skills are, they’ve all had a really great day with lots of smiles and a real sense of pride and achievement, which is what it’s all about.”