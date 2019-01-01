Search

Advanced search

Inquest into teen's death delayed as father faces murder trial

PUBLISHED: 14:44 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 18 November 2019

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest into the death of a 13-year-old teenager has again been delayed ahead of a criminal trial involving her father.

Maisie Newell, from Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn, died on June 28, 2014.

Her inquest opened on July 4, 2014, but it has been repeatedly delayed since then.

On February 12 this year, Dean Smith, 44, of Kingsfield Road, Watford, Herts, was charged with murder and manslaughter.

At a review on Monday at Norfolk Coroner's Court senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said another review would take place on May 26 next year, several weeks before Smith's trial is due to begin.

Mrs Lake said the trial, to take three weeks, was scheduled to start on April 22 next year.

Most Read

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Founder of Redwell Brewery faces trial for fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Senior paramedic struck off for groping female student

East of England Ambulance Service worker David Glenton has been struck off after sexually assaulting a student. Photo: EEAST

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Founder of Redwell Brewery faces trial for fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Senior paramedic struck off for groping female student

East of England Ambulance Service worker David Glenton has been struck off after sexually assaulting a student. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Founder of Redwell Brewery faces trial for fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Taxi driver David Thompson's Toyota Avensis was badly damaged when a brick was thrown at car on the A143. Picture: David Thompson

Mum-of-three bucks retail trend by opening third high street store

The Aurina shop in Bungay with shop owner Aurina Lambert. Pic: Aurina

Tragic teen’s parents criticise care at Norfolk mental health hospitaal

Mia Titheridge was found unresponsive at Huntercombe Hospital at Buxton, an inquest heard PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest into teen’s death delayed as father faces murder trial

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists