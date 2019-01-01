Inquest into teen's death delayed as father faces murder trial

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest into the death of a 13-year-old teenager has again been delayed ahead of a criminal trial involving her father.

Maisie Newell, from Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn, died on June 28, 2014.

Her inquest opened on July 4, 2014, but it has been repeatedly delayed since then.

On February 12 this year, Dean Smith, 44, of Kingsfield Road, Watford, Herts, was charged with murder and manslaughter.

At a review on Monday at Norfolk Coroner's Court senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said another review would take place on May 26 next year, several weeks before Smith's trial is due to begin.

Mrs Lake said the trial, to take three weeks, was scheduled to start on April 22 next year.