Teacher cycles 1000 miles to raise hundreds for charity

A teacher has spent her half-term cycling 1,000 miles around Norfolk to raise money for three charities close to her heart.

When Danielle Payton’s plans to compete in an Iron Man race this summer were scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic, she decided to set herself another, just as gruelling challenge.

The 28-year-old from Norwich, decided to use her half-term to cycle hundreds of miles around Norfolk to raise money for the Big C, Eating Matters and the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity.

Initially setting herself the challenge of 700 miles in seven days, Miss Payton, who is a teacher at Long Stratton High School, wagered that for every £10 raised she would cycle a further five miles.

Now, after a week of clocking up hundreds of miles on Norfolk’s roads, Miss Payton has cycled 1,000 miles and raised £800 for charity.

“I was down to do an Iron Man but that was cancelled and then I thought I wanted to do something that’s going to help out some local charities.

“They are all organisations that have helped me out in the past or my friends out and I know that in this current situation they are probably going to need more money than normal. So if I can help them out that’s a positive thing,” she said.

Miss Payton, who got into endurance sports after spending last summer cycling across five European countries, said she had spent most of the week peddling along the coast.

“Most days I’ve been going out towards Hunstanton following the coast road, most days it’s been about 150 miles,” she said.

Miss Payton said the biggest challenge along the way had been morale and after a day of cycling knowing she had to get up and do it all again the next day.

“Most of my friends think I’m pretty bonkers [for doing this],” she said.

Nearing the end of her challenge, she said: “It feels kind of rewarding, that by actually doing it I’m helping charities.”

Miss Payton is keeping her fundraising page open and is inviting people to keep donating, to do so visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/d-payton